Welcome back to the congressional race, Mark Green. Can we have border security now?

There’s nothing wrong with Congressman Mark Green changing his mind about his political future.

Elected officials who gain new insights, experiences and information should not be bound forever to a position they took in the past, let alone two weeks ago.

But because of his decision to get back in the race for re-election just 15 days after he bowed out, Tennessee District 7 constituents have a right to wonder if the Clarksville Republican’s heart is really into it.

Remember that on Valentine’s Day, Green broke his supporters’ hearts by announcing he was through with Washington and planned to retire from the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of his term in January 2025.

“Our country – and our Congress – is broken beyond most means of repair,” he said. “I have come to realize our fight is not here within Washington, our fight is with Washington. As I have done my entire life, I will continue serving this country – but in a new capacity.”

He added the nation’s Framers intended “citizen-legislators, to serve for a season and then return home.”

That changed quickly and it looks like he wants to take the fight back “within Washington.”

Does border security really require waiting a year?

On Thursday, Green said in a statement that while he held a “strong desire” to retire, colleagues, constituents and former President Donald Trump persuaded him to stay in the race.

Congressman Mark Green, R-Tenn., chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, left, makes opening statements while Ranking Member Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., right, listens during the House Homeland Security committee hearing "Open Borders, Closed Case: Secretary Mayorkas’ Dereliction of Duty on the Border Crisis" on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

He spoke about his sense of duty that the Army veteran carried from his West Point days and asserted: “I will be running for re-election so I can be here on Day 1 next year to help President Trump end this border crisis once and for all.”

Running for duty and country is great, but he also has to want to be there, and he also has to want to legislate regardless of who is elected president.

Even if Trump wins in November, Biden will still be commander-in-chief through January, and if border security is really that pressing, there needs to be action now, not starting in 2025.

Green is in a unique position to act on this issue because he chairs the House Homeland Security Committee.

Rep. Mark Green, (R-TN) Chairman, U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security, during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

He led the House’s recent effort to impeach Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The first attempt failed on Feb. 6, but he and his Republican colleagues succeeded by one vote on Feb. 13 – the day before Green’s retirement announcement.

Congress members must work with rivals to pass legislation

A few weeks before, I wrote a column saying that Green could do two things at once: seek accountability that he thought was necessary and also pursue border security measures.

One down, one to go.

Unfortunately, Congress is at a stalemate on border security legislation. House Republicans recently rejected a bipartisan deal from the Senate.

But Congress is not like the Tennessee General Assembly where the Republicans have a super majority and can pass legislation with little opposition.

In divided government, with a slim GOP majority in the House, slim Democratic majority in the Senate, and a Democratic president, getting things done takes work, effort and compromise.

Immigration and border security issues matter to Americans, according to polling, including the recent survey by USA TODAY and Suffolk University. It’s not just a top issue for Republicans anymore.

Momentum on border security could put Green and Trump at odds

On Thursday, both Biden and Trump made trips to separate parts of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Could that spur momentum in Congress?

Trump is discouraging any deal that could favor Biden in the election.

If this really is a crisis, however, shouldn’t there be action now? Shouldn’t Green use his leadership position to act sooner than later?

Of course, that would infuriate Trump, who, remember, encouraged the congressman to get back in the race.

But if duty is a prime motivator, Green and his colleagues must start making progress now and not just wait for opportune political moments.

Sadly, this is the story of Congress over the last several decades where border security and immigration reform efforts have failed repeatedly.

U.S. Rep. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, Tennessee, speaks with John Ladd, an Arizona rancher, who was telling Green about the migrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border who died from the elements while making the dangerous trek. (Photo submitted by Congressman Green's office).

Green, of course, is not automatically guaranteed re-election.

He may have a Republican opponent in the Aug. 1 primary election, and former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is seeking the Democratic nomination and the chance to face Green on Nov. 5.

While Green has a political advantage given his incumbency, his rivals could exploit his about-face on seeking re-election and going back on his words to be a citizen-legislator.

That’s why he must make the case to voters that he really wants to be in Washington and that he has some something to show constituents for his service.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rep. Mark Green reverses course and is no longer sick of Washington