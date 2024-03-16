Welch: Who wants to live in an old firehouse?

A place with a loft, ladder and fire pole. How good does it get? Yes, we’re talking firehouse.

The thought of living in one brings to mind Eudora Welty’s short story, “Why I Live at the P. O.” Having worked in a post office, I’d prefer a fire station although I think I remember taking a nap once on a big sack of mail.

Anyway, do some looking, and you may find an old firehouse up for grabs. The old stations are too small for today’s big trucks. What fire department wouldn’t want to get rid of an old building that’s fallen into disuse and needs a new roof?

If you’re old enough to read this column, chances are you have grandchildren or great-grandchildren.

Once you’ve downsized from suburbia and moved into the fire station, you’ll win the grandparent popularity competition. What kid wouldn’t want to visit just to sleep on high and then slide down the fire pole for breakfast?

In the interest of credibility, allow me to mention a 1939 firehouse acquired by Preservation Texas in Linden, a little East Texas town. The building is being rehabilitated for some sort of occupancy.

The architect’s rendering shows a non-historic expanse of framing and plate glass across the front, designed to be hidden behind the big original swinging front doors when they close.

The fire station presumably will work for retail or residential use — except there’s a Walmart Supercenter just 15 miles and minutes away. Forget retail. That’s probably why the rendering shows a tentative row of flowers planted along the side wall.

OK. I’m not sure the building has a fire pole. What’s more, it’ll be for rent — not for sale. But it wouldn’t be hard for renters to install a freestanding loft-like structure plus a modest fire pole if those elements are lacking.

Next to the former firehouse is a water tower. That’s the bad news. Who wants to live by a water tower?

Here’s the good news: Old water towers are icons. They’re now picturesque even though most seem to still be in use as water towers — as if you could use one for anything else.

The tower says "LINDEN" in plain and simple faded letters and stands there proudly, a tall witness to the authenticity of the building in its shadow. Gotta have water to put out fires.

More good news: You don’t have to move to Linden. You don’t have to tell your real estate agent you’re looking for a firehouse. Just figure out a way to add a loft to your current residence — one with a fire pole.

Instead of a clever ending, a lifesaving tip: When family comes to visit, have a fire drill. If the children are old enough to think but not old enough to be jaded (that’s 8 to 12) put them in charge. Let them set off a smoke alarm and point out the exits.

Do not set off a smoke bomb. Don’t ask me how I know.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Welch: Who wants to live in an old firehouse?