Weissmann on Hunter Biden verdict : ‘This is what separates this country from an autocracy’
Mike Memoli, NBC News Correspondent, Claire McCaskill, former Senator from Missouri and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department join Nicolle Wallace with reaction to the verdict in the trial of Hunter Biden, being found guilty of three felony charges related to lying about his substance abuse when he purchased a firearm.