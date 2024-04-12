A Weis Market in Lebanon to get a remodel this spring, expanding offerings

The Weis Markets grocery store on South 12th Street in Lebanon will be getting a facelift, the company announced on April 8.

The project will include new decor, increased selections in organic and natural products and specialty cheeses, as well as a new beer and wine cafe, offering a large variety of premium, craft and imported beers and imported and domestic wines.

The Weis Markets store on South 12th Street will be getting a remodel, planning to finish later this spring, the company announced on April 8.

Customers will will be able to purchase beer and wine for on-premisis consumption and takeaway.

The store will remain open for the duration of the remodel and is planned to be completed later this spring.

“We are excited to provide an upgraded shopping experience to our Lebanon customers,” Weis Markets Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing Bob Gleeson said in a news release. “From a new beer and wine café to increased and expanded variety, our shoppers will enjoy extra convenience and selection when they visit our store.”

