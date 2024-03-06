The weirdest thing about a Trump vs. Biden rematch

With the 2024 Republican presidential primary all but officially over, predictions of a general election rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump appear to have come true. However, the fact that both candidates have already done the job could bring an unusual dynamic to the race that didn’t exist in 2020. As attention moves from Super Tuesday to Thursday’s State of the Union address, Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward explains why, perhaps counterintuitively, staying out of the spotlight may be the best strategy in the months to come.

