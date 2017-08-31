



We all have them, whether you admit it or not The Doctors examine what your weird sex dreams really mean.

We are joined by psychotherapist Dr. Mike Dow who says there is good news when it comes to where your mind goes when it is resting. He explains that the subconscious mind is not literal. So, a strange sex dream should not be concerning. For example, if you dream you are having sex with someone, it does not mean you are in love with that person or even really want to have sex with them. He points out that often people have sex dreams about someone of the same gender, but that does not mean you want to have sex with someone of the same gender in real life.

When it comes to the differences between sex dreams for men and women, Dr. Dow explains that men are more likely to dream about sex with multiple partners, while women tend to have sex dreams about people that already have a connection with and also often have sex dreams about celebrities they admire or find attractive.

Rosie Mercado asks Dr. Dow for his take on her husband’s dream, where she is cheating on him in the dream. Dr. Dow believes this is an indicator of how much he loves her and it has more to do with his fear of losing her.

The plus-size model, who admits her nighttime dream man has been Brad Pitt, wonders what celebrity sex dreams mean. While men tend to dream simply about someone random and attractive, Dr. Dow says that due to higher levels of oxytocin in the female brain, women's dreams often involve someone they have a connection with, even if that connection is simply seeing the person in a movie or on TV.

The Doctors note that if you are ever worried about who or what is popping up in your dreams, speak to a therapist.