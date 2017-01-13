What Weird Obama Dreams Say About the President's Legacy

For the past eight years, Americans have been dreaming of Barack Obama, and not just in an aspirational sense. At every step in his presidential journey, people across the United States have been seeing him in their sleep—in rapturous fantasies, skin-scrawling nightmares, and all sorts of weird situations in between.

This phenomenon first came to light during the 2008 primaries, when the novelist Sheila Heti solicited dreams about the Democratic candidates on a website called The Metaphysical Poll. As hundreds of dreamers submitted reports, the dreams about Obama gradually outnumbered the dreams about Hillary Clinton and painted a glowing portrait of the Illinois Senator. Dream Obama was a loyal husband and a generous friend, a cool-headed decision-maker, and a scorching-hot lover.

“At a time when no one knew who was going to win the Democratic Primaries, I was certain it was going to be Obama,” Heti remembers. “I had seen the dreams.”

She closed The Metaphysical Poll on June 10, 2008, three days after Obama became the presumptive Democratic nominee. But the site’s spirit lives on in the work of Kelly Bulkeley, a psychologist of religion at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. While completing American Dreamers, a book about the dream lives of American voters, Bulkeley became an enthusiastic supporter of Heti’s project. In 2009, he launched his own Sleep and Dream Database, a digital archive where he has continued to gather Obama dreams over the past eight years, amassing the internet’s largest curated collection.

With each sleepy glimpse of this former “dream candidate,” Bulkeley has gained new evidence to support his conviction, developed over 20 books, that there is “an outward-facing, culture-oriented dimension of dreaming.” This is a novel concept in the history of dream research, where psychologists dating back to Freud have typically viewed dreams as self-centered, with little relevance outside the personal wishes of the dreamer. Bulkeley and other contemporary researchers see things differently. They argue that a person’s dreams, when compared to others’ on a large enough scale, can also have collective significance, reflecting concerns shared by communities.

Obama’s nocturnal cameos throughout his presidency have served as an exciting test case for this society-oriented theory of dreaming, and internet dream banks have provided the data to back it up.

* * *

Through much of American history, the most reliable proof that people dream about the country’s political system came from those who ran it. John Adams and Benjamin Rush used to parse each other’s dreams for insights into their political rivals. Abraham Lincoln and Lyndon Johnson reported recurring nightmares during their years in office.

When the first sleep laboratories opened in the 1950s, researchers could start to document the political dreams of ordinary citizens. Now, between Bulkeley’s database and the online Dream Bank run by the psychologist G. William Domhoff, you can find historical dream reports about every sitting president since World War II. Harry Truman cuts a sly figure on the sleepy streets of the Midwest. LBJ ruins delicious sex dreams. Dreams about politicians can be studied in unprecedented numbers and searched through with unprecedented speed.

When Bulkeley launched his database in 2009, he archived 100 Obama dreams from Heti’s site. Eight years, and two terms, later, Obama continues to appear among the more than 20,000 dream reports on the site, showing up in dream diaries, opinion surveys, and psychological experiments. These carefully vetted entries from mostly academic sources are considerably more reliable than the Obama dreams on user-generated sites like YouTube, Reddit, and Dreamjournal.net, which, numerous as they may be, have not been recorded in a transparent and systematic manner. For every dreamer in Bulkeley’s Database who has shared a steamy Oval Office rendezvous, there may be other Americans too bashful or forgetful to accurately record their own.

