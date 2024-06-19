This Weird Habit Is One of the Most Common Signs of Brain Cancer, According to Neurologists

When it comes to cancer, we hear about the importance of early detection. Attending regular mammograms, prostate exams and colonoscopies—however unpleasant—can be life-saving—none of these screen for brain cancer. In fact, you may have never heard of the screening guidelines for brain cancer. There's a reason for that.



"To date, there are no approved screening tools—laboratory or imaging—that can detect brain cancer at early stages, contrary to mammograms, colonoscopy or prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, markers in other tumors," says Dr. Mina Lobbous, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute. "It is very important to be mindful of symptoms that require more urgent evaluation, as early detection and intervention can have a significant impact on outcomes such as survival or neurological function in some types of tumors."



But how? Even some of your habits may be a signal you have brain cancer. Dr. Lobbous and other neurologists shared a common habit that could be a red flag for brain cancer.



What Are the Odds Of Developing Brain Cancer?

The American Cancer Society notes that a person's odds of developing a malignant (cancerous) brain or spinal tumor are less than 1%, with women having slightly higher chances than men. Still, the National Cancer Institute estimates more than 25,000 people will be diagnosed with brain and other nervous system cancers in 2024.

Of note, some brain tumors are "benign" or non-cancerous but can still cause issues, like reduced brain functioning, and even grow large enough to become life-threatening, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Since no formal screening process exists, understanding brain cancer signs can help you seek prompt care and improve your likelihood of living a full life.

The No. 1 Habit That Could Be a Sign of Brain Cancer

Trying to mask a massive headache with over-the-counter remedies.

Whether it's habitually popping Aspirin, sitting in the dark or trying to mind-over-matter yourself out of feeling pain, these actions are important to pay attention to.

"Persistent headaches, especially new-onset severe headache, with or without nausea, vomiting or blurry vision, should be discussed with a provider right away instead of depending on over-the-counter headache remedies," Dr. Lobbous says.

This especially applies to people without a history of migraines. "Headaches accompanied with nausea in a person that does not have a history of migraines should be evaluated right away for a brain tumor," says Dr. Jose Carrillo, MD, a board-certified neurologist and neuro-oncologist at Pacific Neuroscience Institute and an associate professor of neurology at Providence Saint John’s Cancer Institute.

Another neurologist shares similar sentiments, adding other red flags that you have more than a headache: "These headaches are typically continuous, normally generalized and worse in the morning and when bending forward," says Dr. George Al Shamy, MD, a neurologist affiliated with Memorial Hermann.

Does every lousy headache mean you have brain cancer? Of course not. However, ones with these presentations should be evaluated for brain tumors or something else. If nothing else, you'll get peace of mind (which might reduce your headache) and perhaps an Rx to help you feel better.

Other Signs of Brain Cancer to Know About

Headaches—and the constant quest to cover them up—aren't the only flags to look out for. In fact, research published in 2021 said headaches were a leading symptom of brain cancer, but the traditional presentation doesn't always happen. It's important to understand other signs of the disease.

If you need constant reminders to do something or remember someone's name, it's worth looking into with a healthcare provider sooner rather than later. "Over the years, I have seen many patients who could have been diagnosed sooner if these changes in their personality and memory were identified," Dr. Carrillo explains.

Also, note if you are habitually in a bad mood or feel like you're becoming a different human. "Be aware of changes in personality, which can often be gradual over several months," Dr. Carrillo warns.

Dr. Lobbous says other brain cancer signs include:

Seizures

Vision changes

Weakness

Numbness

Cranial nerve symptoms (double vision, hearing changes, facial pain, facial numbness and difficulty with swallowing or speaking)

Do many of these sound familiar?

"Brain cancer is often mistaken for a stroke in the emergency room," Dr. Carrillo says. However, the American Cancer Society notes that tests, like MRIs, can help detect or rule out brain tumors.

Brain Cancer Treatment, Prognosis & Risk Reduction

Treatments for brain cancer do exist. "Brain cancer is treated with either surgery, radiation or, more commonly, a combination of both," Dr. Shamy explains. "Chemotherapeutic agents do play a role in addition to new treatment options of immune therapy as well as electromagnetic therapy."

It can sound overwhelming, but you'll have a team on your side. "Treatment starts with an evaluation by a multidisciplinary team including neuro-oncology, neurosurgery and radiation oncology to develop a personalized treatment plan," says Dr. Lobbous.

One factor in the treatment plan is the type of tumor, which also plays a key role in the prognosis. "A patient’s prognosis varies based on the type of the tumor," Dr. Lobbous continues. "Some tumors are curable, such as lymphoma, and others are incurable but treatable, such as glioma."

Scientists are still trying to learn more about preventative methods for brain cancer.

"The only modifiable risk factor we know about is exposure to ionizing radiation, and that includes radiotherapy for treatment of other types of cancer, such as childhood lymphoma," Dr. Lobbous says. "Several studies have looked into cell phone use, dietary habits and environmental pollutants, but no other risk factors have been identified as having a direct link to primary brain cancers."

Your best bet? Listen to your body, and flag anything that feels off with a healthcare provider.

Sources