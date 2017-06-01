Weird Foods Worth Trying

In recent years, supermarket offerings have expanded, and even mainstream stores are now carrying what many people would consider weird foods. Some are being promoted for their health benefits. Which ones actually can help and which ones are just the latest attempt to get you to open up your wallet? Our nutrition experts take a close look at six of the most popular.

Birch Water

You’ve probably seen bottles of coconut water, the mildly sweet liquid inside coconuts. But what about birch, cactus, or cucumber water?

Birch water is the sap of a birch tree. Some products mix in flavorings like nettle or rosehip (shown above) with the sap; others add water and fruit juices. Cactus and cucumber varieties are just flavored water.

These products, sometimes promoted as natural hydrators that are rich in antioxidants, electrolytes, and nutrients, may also carry promises to reduce inflammation and detoxify.

How weird is it? A little. Plant and tree waters are fairly new to the U.S. market. Cucumber water is just water with flavors added, and there’s nothing new about that.

How healthy is it? Plant waters are usually lower in calories than typical sports drinks, having 25 to 30 calories in 8 ounces compared with 56 for Gatorade. Many have no sweeteners or only the sugars naturally present in the plant, but some have small amounts of added sugars. Still, Consumer Reports nutritionists advise sticking with the most authentic beverage of all: water.

“Few people exercise so vigorously that they need to replenish electrolytes,” says Amy Keating, R.D., a CR dietitian. “And these specialty waters can be pricey.” We paid almost $3 for 10 ounces of birch water and $2.50 for 12 ounces of cucumber-lime water. Cactus water sells for slightly more than $3 for 16.9 ounces on Amazon.

As for the claimed nutrition benefits of other plant waters, if you want to add more nutrients and antioxidants to your diet, CR recommends eating vegetables or fruit instead of sipping juice. You’ll get the additional benefit of fiber, which aids digestion.

How does it taste? When testing plant waters in the past, we have found that the flavor of the plant came through, but just slightly. Many plant waters are flavored with other ingredients like fruit or herbs, which can change the taste.

Jackfruit

Love the health benefits of a plant-based diet but still crave old favorites like succulent pulled-pork sandwiches? Your new favorite meat substitute may come in a surprising package: young, green jackfruit. Before it’s ripe, this Southeast Asian fruit has a texture that’s similar to shredded meat. It’s been marketed as everything from the next great vegan meat alternative to a sustainable support for farming economies.

How weird is it? Pretty weird. The bumpy green fruit, which can grow up to 100 pounds, is an everyday food in subtropical regions such as India and Indonesia, where it’s eaten unripe in savory dishes like curries or ripe as a fresh fruit. But in North America, it’s still pretty unusual.

You’ll find jackfruit in some Asian and natural-food markets. The whole large fresh fruit and often smaller, plastic-wrapped sections will be near other tropical fruits in the produce section. Packaged jackfruit may be in the meat-substitute area (near the tofu) or in the canned fruit and vegetable sections.

How healthy is it? Unlike other meat substitutes such as seitan or tofu, jackfruit isn’t high in protein, supplying just 2 grams per half-cup. “Most people get more than enough protein in their diets, but if you don’t eat any animal products, jackfruit won’t help you meet your protein needs,” says Maxine Siegel, R.D., who heads CR’s food-testing lab.

Packaged products of jackfruit that have added flavorings often include sugars and sodium. Still, swapping jackfruit for the pulled pork in your favorite dish will save you at least 100 calories and 4.5 grams of fat (of which about half is saturated fat) per 3-ounce serving.

How does it taste? Plain young green jackfruit has a starchy texture and a fairly mild flavor. The spices in one of the flavored frozen dishes we tested tended to overwhelm the fruit itself. “Texture is a big factor here,” says Claudia Gallo, a chef and food tester at CR. “The pieces and chunks broke apart into shreds reminiscent of very soft pulled meat. The vegans on our panel were satisfied, but meat eaters didn’t think it could hold a candle to real meat.”