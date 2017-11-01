Weinstein effigy to be torched at British bonfire party

The 11-metre (36-foot) effigy of Weinstein will go up in flames on Saturday in Edenbridge, south of London. (AFP Photo/Ben STANSALL)

Edenbridge (United Kingdom) (AFP) - An effigy of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be torched this weekend as part of a British town's Bonfire Night celebrations, organisers revealed on Wednesday.

The 11-metre (36-foot) effigy of a semi-naked Weinstein, showing him clutching an Oscar statuette in one hand and a bra in the other, will go up in flames on Saturday in Edenbridge, south of London.

The statue also has an old-fashioned black-and-white film clapperboard held open by a woman over the producer's genitals with the words "Final Cut" on it.

Guy Fawkes Night, or Bonfire Night, is an annual event marking the foiling of a plot by Catholic conspirators to blow up Protestant king James I and the Houses of Parliament with 36 barrels of gunpowder on November 5, 1605.

It is celebrated with bonfires and fireworks displays either on November 5 or the nearest weekend, with effigies of the plotter Fawkes burned.

More than 50 women including stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino have accused 65-year-old Weinstein of sexual abuse and harassment, although he denies forcing himself on anyone.

Police in New York, Los Angeles and London have all confirmed criminal investigations into Weinstein's activities.

Edenbridge has been poking fun at topical famous figures for 20 years, torching effigies of them alongside the traditional Guy Fawkes.

Last year's effigy was of then US presidential candidate Donald Trump and previous targets have included former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.