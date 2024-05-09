'A weight off my shoulders': Driver's license restoration clinic offers hope in Battle Creek

Michigan Department of State staff assist residents with restoring their driving privileges during a free clinic Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Battle Creek.

BATTLE CREEK — More than 200 Michiganders received assistance on how to get their driving privileges restored during a free clinic Wednesday at Second Missionary Baptist Church.

“We’re proud to be back in Battle Creek with our dedicated staff, partners, and volunteers,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a press release. “Michigan residents eligible to regain their license come to our clinics for personalized guidance and a plan of action for safely returning to the road. We are making government work for the people of Michigan by bringing services directly to communities all over the state and it has made a meaningful difference in thousands of lives so far.”

The Road to Restoration clinics, staffed by the Michigan Department of State, the Department of Attorney General, and volunteer attorneys, aim to help residents determine how they can restore their license and when possible, provide the services they need to do so on site. The clinics are made possible by numerous partner organizations including DTE Energy, Miller Canfield, Detroit Justice Center, Michigan Works! Southwest, Kellogg Community College, Goodwill Industries, Women’s Co-op, the City of Battle Creek and Michigan 2-1-1, among others.

Michigan Department of State staff assist residents with restoring their driving privileges during a free clinic Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Battle Creek.

More than 200 people visited Wednesday's clinic in Battle Creek, hosted by Second Missionary Baptist Church.

"We are happy to host the Secretary of State’s office again for the Road to Restoration clinic," Pastor William J. Wyne of Second Missionary Baptist Church said in the release. "The Road to Restoration clinic is a good way to help persons establish a sense of rightness as it relates to driving. It can alleviate unnecessary litigation or interaction with the law."

Staff and volunteer attorneys met one-on-one with visitors to the clinic, reviewed their driving record, and advised on their next steps to get back behind the wheel.

Mario Aleman gets his photo taken for his driver's license during a free clinic Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Battle Creek.

Mario Aleman of Battle Creek had his license restored at Wednesday’s clinic after being told a few years ago it would cost more than $10,000 in fines and fees to get it back.

“I’m proud to say I got my license! It’s been 25 years. I’m a happy man right now," Aleman said. “I’ll be trying to improve my job situation. I just take any job I can get because it’s close to my house and I know I can get there. Now, I can go get a job and drive there and get there every day and not worry about getting rides or wondering how I’m going to get to work the next day. That’s just a weight off my shoulders."

Additional clinics in 2024 are scheduled in Muskegon, Flint, Detroit, Marquette, Houghton and Kalamazoo.

For more information about the program, to find a clinic near you, or to sign up for an upcoming clinic, visit michigan.gov/R2R or dial 2-1-1. Pre-registration is strongly recommended.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Free clinic helps residents regain driving privileges in Battle Creek