New WeGo commuter bus service connects Nashville, Dickson, Bellevue: What to know

Tired of long drives to work and, instead, looking for an alternative morning commute into downtown Nashville?

WeGo Public Transit recently announced morning and afternoon weekday bus trips to and from Dickson, Bellevue and downtown Nashville.

Route 88 Dickson features limited stops during two morning departures and two afternoon return trips to and from Dickson Park & Ride at 175 Beasley Drive, Bellevue Park & Ride at 7650 Coley David Road and the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central in downtown Nashville, according to a press release.

Tickets can be purchased online at QuickTicketTN.com for $4.25 each or $73.50 for 20 rides.

Bus departures: What to know about the new route

The first bus departs Dickson at 5:50 a.m., stops in Bellevue at 6:20 a.m. and arrives at WeGo Central at 6:45 a.m. A second bus leaves Dickson at 6:25 a.m., stops in Bellevue at 6:55 a.m. and arrives in Nashville at 7:25 a.m.

Return trips in the afternoon depart WeGo Central at 4:05 p.m. and 4:50 p.m., arrive in Bellevue at 4:28 p.m. and 5:18 p.m. and arrive in Dickson at 5:08 p.m. and 6:03 p.m.

Able to accommodate up to 54 passengers each, the Gray Line of Tennessee coach buses include TVs, Wi-Fi and restrooms.

Commuters can pre-register for Emergency Ride Home, a voucher service that provides free emergency rides home for registered participants traveling in Davidson, Cheatham, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties, except in extreme weather conditions.

To qualify, applicants must ride share with at least one other person for an average of at least three times per week or 15 times per month, according to WeGo.

Once approved, WeGo will pay for up to six trips home per year via taxicab or rental car.

For bus schedules, alerts and real-time arrivals, visit WeGoTransit.com.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

