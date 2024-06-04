Wegmans recalls pepperoni due to potential metal contamination

Wegmans is recalling pepperoni from 100 stores in eight states, including New York and New Jersey, over fears it contains pieces of metal, the grocery chain said.

Without elaborating, the grocer said it was recalling its Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni because of “possible metal foreign material.”

No details were given on what the metal was and how it got in there.

“All product may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund,” the company said, noting that the UPC number is 2-07939-00000-6 and its best-buy dates were Aug. 28 and 29.

Spokespersons were not immediately available for further comment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was not involved in the recall.

The Rochester, N.Y.-based supermarket chain has nine New Jersey stores and about 50 in New York State, including two in New York City. It has had a store at the Brooklyn Navy Yard since 2015, with a second location opening at Manhattan’s Astor Place last year.

There are about Wegmans 100 stores along the East Coast overall. Affected stores were in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

With News Wire Services