Wegmans issues recall due to potential metal contamination in food product. What to know.

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling another product.

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling its Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni because the product might contain “metal foreign material,” the company stated.

Wegmans is reporting that people should check to see if they have pepperoni with the UPC code, 2-07939-00000-6, and with the the best-by dates of Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, 2024.

This is Wegmans' 14th recall this year. They have locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, plus one storefront in Washington, D.C.

What can customers do if they have this product?

Customers should return the product to Wegmans service desks for refunds, the company stated.

Shoppers can also call the Wegmans Customer Care phone number at (855) 934-3663, which is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where are the Wegmans Massachusetts locations?

There are Wegmans markets in Westwood, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough and Burlington.

What are other Wegmans recalls in 2024?

May 13, 2024: Lundberg Family Farms Sustainable Wild Blend, 1 lb. pouch, because of presence of possible "foreign object."

April 26, 2024: Half-loaf of garlic bread, because of "undeclared milk."

March 28, 2024: Wegmans FYFGA Frozen Cut Green Beans 16 oz for "pest contamination."

March 6, 2024: KALO carrot cake slice, because it was "mislabeled as gluten free."

Feb. 13, 2024: Mount Olive All Natural Coppa 3oz & Mount Olive All Natural Antipasto 12oz for potential Salmonella contamination

Feb. 7, 2024: Bright Farms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Salad Kit 5.85 oz due to "possible Listeria contamination for the Inner Cotija Cheese pack."

Feb. 2, 2024: Wegmans FYFGA Harissa Hummus Dip, because of "a potential undeclared sesame allergen."

Jan. 20, 2024: Woodstock Farms 5 Grain Cereal Oatmeal, because of "undeclared wheat."

Jan. 16, 2024: Bright Farms salad kits, because of "possible microbial cross-contamination."

Jan. 13, 2024: Wegmans Chocolate Croissants because of an "undeclared soy allergen."

Jan. 11, 2024: Quaker Oatmeal Squares, multiple varieties, because of the "potential to be contaminated with Salmonella."

Jan. 9, 2024: Outrageous Oat Cookies 5pk & Bulk for undeclared wheat.

Jan. 1, 2024: Enfamil Nutramigen powdered baby formula, because of a "possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination."

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Wegmans recalls food product due to potential metal contamination