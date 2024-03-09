This week's meetings include Potter County, Amarillo City Council

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Discussion and possible action relative to medical insurance carrier, appointments to the Board of Directors for the Santa Fe Historical Railway Museum; proclaim the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month; consider and act upon a request by the Sheriff's Office to eliminate a Booking Clerk position and to reallocate the salary of the eliminated position to 27 other civilian positions within the Sheriff's Office; consider and act upon the resolution from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for Catalytic Converter grant request, to designate the required officials, and to authorize the county judge to execute the resolution; discuss creating a new county position for a public information officer and take any action necessary pursuant to discussion; agreement with the Federal Land Access Program for potential access to the Cross Bar Management Area; vehicle purchase for Road and Bridge and road materials contract rescinding and awarding to next lowest bidder; authorization of the Potter County Chief to accept donations related to the wildfires; during an emergency situation, the donation of a used 1992 firetruck to the helping hands program for the Fritch Fire Department, and to give a report on the fires last week; review and recognize the Profiling Report for 2023 for Constable Chip Parker, Potter County Constable Precinct #3; removal of bird waste from sidewalks and walkways surrounding the District Courts Building on 501 S. Fillmore St.; recognize the CSCD FY23 Statement of Financial Position; gifting the parking lot located at 9th and Tyler to WTAMU after the construction of the Psychiatric Nursing School at 7th and Tyler; employment items; executive session, if necessary.

Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m.: Third Floor of City Hall - City Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan, St.

Work session: presentation and discussion on the Public Review Draft for City Plan - Vision 2045, an update to the 2010 Amarillo Comprehensive Plan.

Tuesday

Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

11:30 a.m.: Parks and Recreation Board Room, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss and receive reports on the following current matters or projects: Mural Grant Update, Welding Art Update, Yellow City Green Thumbs, March is for Murals, upcoming events (Earth Day & Arbor Day), Texas Public Arts Administrator's Meeting.

Amarillo City Council

1:30 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Work session / executive session: purchase or sale of real property located in the Northwest Quadrant of Amarillo; discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee: Floyd Hartman, Assistant City Manager.

Amarillo City Council

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Regular meeting: Convention and Visitors Bureau organizational structure; discussion and possible direction to staff regarding Southwest Pool recommendations from the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board; consent items: second and final reading to consider an ordinance amending the Municipal Code of the City of Amarillo, addressing issues regarding pedestrian safety at intersections within the city limits of Amarillo and providing a mechanism to improve safety at those locations by prohibiting pedestrians to stand, sit, or lie in a clear zone and prohibits pedestrians from approaching motorists in a safety zone; consider awarding an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Hillsboro, Oregon, allowing them to utilize the City of Amarillo's negotiated pricing from 2021 (Bid 7025) for Fire Department Class A Uniforms; contract for creative crosswalk installation in the North Heights Neighborhood and in Downtown for the Amarillo Police Department; various department purchases; sale of City of Amarillo Property at Loop 335 and SH 136 to the State of Texas, acting through the Texas Department of Transportation to facilitate the construction of their highway; consider an agreement with Rockrose Development LLC. for participation in the installation of public sewer in correlation with the subdivision improvement agreement for the Circle K - Westover Park; lease contract for the use of the premises for bus operations at the recently established Multimodal Transfer Station. Non-consent items: rezonings; first reading of an ordinance adopting the 2024 Standards of Care for recreational care programs administered by the Parks and Recreation Department as required; resolution appointing an interim city manager and authorizing execution of a letter agreement with the interim city manager.

Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Canyon

4 p.m.: 2nd Floor City Commission Chambers, 301 16th St., Canyon

Introduction of new members; hear a presentation on an update to the Future Land Use Map and take appropriate action.

Capital Infrastructure Advisory Committee of the City of Canyon

4:15 p.m.: 2nd Floor City Commission Chambers, 301 16th St., Canyon

Introduction of committee to members; appointment of a committee chairman and vice chairman; hear a presentation from the Project Consultant, Freese and Nichols.

Wednesday

Parks and Recreation Board

1 p.m.: Board Room - Parks and Recreation, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss or receive reports on the following current matters or projects: Standards of Care; Southwest Pool; 5th of July Event at JSM; Warford Emergency Shelter; MGO Software Updates/Metrics; Parks and Recreation Newsletter changes.

Thursday

Center City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 Board

12 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Room 306, 601 S. Buchanan

Discussion and possible action regarding cancellation of $50,000 streetscape grant to The Pergola Shop from 2021; discussion and possible action regarding extension of deadline for Amarillo Tower Limited's 700 S. Harrison Streetscape Grant; presentation of Hotel Market Study proposal for Herring Hotel property.

Friday

Greenways Public Improvement District Advisory Board

2 p.m.: Llano Real Estate Group Office, 7639 Hillside Rd. Suite 300

Discuss and consider Kimley-Horn Assessment Option 1 Side-walk Replacement in Scott Park; ongoing PID operations and maintenance.

