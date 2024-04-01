This week's meetings include Planning and Zoning, City of Canyon, AC special meeting

Monday

Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m.: Third Floor of City Hall - City Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan, St.

Discussion on City Plan – Vision 2045 public review draft comments; consideration of Canyon Ridge Unit No. 9, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, in Section 64, Block 1, T.T. R.R. Co. Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Lair Road & Garrison Street, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for Montgomery Agricultural operations, LLC; consideration of Homestead Unit No. 4 an addition to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, in Section 61, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, vicinity: SW 34th Avenue & Soncy Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for Betenbough Homes, LLC; Homestead Unit No. 5, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, in Section 61, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, vicinity: SW 34th Avenue & Soncy Road; applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for Betenbough Homes, LLC; public hearing and consideration of The Trails at Tascosa Golf Club Unit No. 5, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 1 through 5, Block 7, The Trails at Tascosa Golf Club Unit No. 2, in Section 11, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Potter County, vicinity: Alamocito Court & Jesse Jenkins Parkway, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Rick & Kim Higgins, Crowder Homes, Plateau Custom Homes, LLC, Dunn Golf Management Company, LLC, & Andrew & Lauren Dixon; Denver Heights Addition Unit No. 5, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 4 through 6, Block 7, Denver Heights Addition, in Section 138, Bock 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, vicinity: S.E. 5th Avenue & Birmingham Street, applicant: Cornerstone Land Surveying for Cesar & Esmeralda Nevarez; The Colonies Unit No. 83, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, in Section 40, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Patriot Drive & Soncy Road, applicant: Furman Land Survyeors, Inc. for Good-Ann Enterprises, LLC; vacation of a 10-foot wide public utility easement, 10-foot wide public utility and drainage easement, and a 20-foot wide public utility and drainage easement, all located in Lot 11-G, Block 1, Quail Creek Addition Unit No. 37, an addition to the City of Amarillo, in Section 25, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Potter County, vicinity: John David Circle & Plum Creek Drive, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Thane Morgan.

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Presentation of Proclamation Declaring April 2024 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month; conduct public hearing and consider an Updated Future Land Use Map; resolution supporting the application and acceptance of a U.S. DOT SS4A Grant for Planning and Demonstration; presentation from City Engineer updating status of current public works projects; discussion regarding Public Safety Facility Improvements and future bond election; executive session - deliberation regarding real property; consider and take appropriate action on items discussed in executive session.

Wednesday

Colonies Public Improvement District Advisory Board

2 p.m.: City Hall, Room 306, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider adding a PID Common Area between Soncy Road and Wesley Road, continued; discuss Preliminary Budget and Five-Year Service Plan; PID Advisory Board Members; ongoing PID operations and maintenance.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

6 p.m.: Palo Duro Board Room, College Union Building, 2nd Floor, 2201 S. Washington St.

Special meeting: selection of finalists for the position of college president; closed meeting to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, and duties of the college president - no final decision, action or vote will be taken during the closed session.

Thursday

Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities

12 p.m.: City of Amarillo Multimodal Transfer Terminal, 509 S Bowie

Introduction of new board member; discuss upcoming Governors Committee on People with Disabilities quarterly meeting on April 25-26; discuss updates on Transit Projects and receive any future requests - update on AAA program and update on new terminal; discuss committee purpose and objectives, goals, and future agenda items.

Condemnation Appeals Commission

3 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Resolution conducts a public hearing on and considers ordering the removal of a substandard structure and/or solid waste accumulation at the following locations: 909 S Cleveland St.; 702 N Jefferson St.; 82 N Kentucky St.; 2810 S Wilson St.; 500 W Amarillo Blvd.; 4425 Buck St.; 3602 S Hayden St.; and 603 N Jefferson St.

