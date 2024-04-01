Who is this week's Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week?

Student of the Week logo

Greer's Flooring America and the Courier & Press are shining a light on the accomplishments and good deeds of local high school students.

We've asked officials from high schools in Evansville and the surrounding area to send nominations of a local student each week. If you want to vote for one of the students, go online to courierpress.com or visit the Courier & Press app. The Student of the Week poll will run from 5 a.m. Central on Monday through 9 a.m. Central on Thursday.

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations will be accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

This week's Greer's Flooring America Student of the Week nominees

Here are this week's nominees. All nominations are written by school staff members.

Emma McGee, Central High School

Emma is a senior at Central High School who is heavily involved in many facets of student life. She is a Link Crew leader (helping freshmen transition from middle school to high school) and an AVID mentor (helping students make the right choices so they can go to college). She is a member of the varsity cross-country and track teams and also performs in Central’s theater productions. She carries over a 4.0 GPA taking Honors, AP, and College Credit classes. In her spare time, she is involved in her church and works at Chick-fil-A. What truly sets Emma apart as a student is that she epitomizes what a Central Bear should be, striving to do her best at what she does and caring about those around her.

Gwendolyn Higgins, North High School

Gwendolyn is a North High School Summa Cum Laude senior while taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Gwendolyn is a 2023-2024 Optimist Student of the Day, member of National Honor Society and Student Council, Link Crew Leader, and has an internship with Salas O'Brien. She also participated in Girls Cross Country, and Girls Track. She's not selected her college or university at this time, but will be studying architecture.

Landon Fehrenbacher, New Tech Institute High School

Landon Fehrenbacher, junior, is the Chief Technology Officer of New Tech's FIRST Robotics Team. He taught himself coding last year so he could program our Robot. He received an outstanding Robotics award at the Roboteer Rumble in Tremont, Illinois. Landon spends countless hours with the Robotics Team, including eight hours on a recent Sunday after spending Saturday at the State Archery Tournament. He has competed at the Tri-State Science and Engineering Fair for three years, and at the Hoosier State Science Fair the past two years, where he won the Les Willig Spirit of Science Award in 2023. He has won several local Archery Tournaments.

