Who is this week's Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week?

Student of the Week logo

Greer's Flooring America and the Courier & Press are shining a light on the accomplishments and good deeds of local high school students.

We've asked officials from high schools in Evansville and the surrounding area to send nominations of a local student each week. If you want to vote for one of the students, go online to courierpress.com or visit the Courier & Press app. The Student of the Week poll will run from 5 a.m. Central on Monday through noon Central on Thursday.

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations will be accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

This week's Greer's Flooring America Student of the Week nominees

Here are this week's nominees. All nominations are written by school staff members.

Alyssa Miller, Boonville High School

Alyssa Miller posted positive affirmations all over the school to lift up others around her. The messages encouraged students to do their best and reminded them that they are strong and beautiful. Alyssa took the initiative to bring joy to other students. Her positivity was infectious and hopefully brightened the day of other students. Way to do the "right thing" when no one was looking.

Shae Lowe, Central High School

Cornila "Shae" Lowe is a senior in Central's Life Skills Special Education class. Shae is described by her teachers as independent and hard worker. Shae is willing to offer a helping hand to her teachers or classmates. Shae is dependable which is seen through her great attendance throughout her high school years. Because of her great work ethic, she was recommended to attain a job through the CASE program where she can learn that work brings a feeling of self-worth and income. Shae currently has a part-time job at Burger King through the CASE program where she works in the mornings and attends school in the afternoon. Not only is school important to Shae, but she has participated in Central Unified Basketball, Track, Bowling, and Basketball teams during her four years at Central. Shae is a great Bear.

Drew Aaron, Mount Vernon High School

Drew Aaron is a hard-working junior at Mount Vernon High School. Since his freshman year, he has always had a positive attitude and a good work ethic. Drew is a leader among his peers and doesn't always follow the status quo just because it is what everyone else is doing. He is consistently prepared for class, friendly to all, and a great example for others both in and out of school.

Ada Emerson, North High School

North High School Summa Cum Laude senior while taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Ada is the North High School 2024 DAR Good Citizen, 2023-2024 Optimist Student of the Day, President of the North High School National Honor Society Chapter, Link Crew member, IHSAA 2024 State Finalist for the North High School Girls Swim team, and has participated in ISSMA Orchestra State Solo and Ensemble earning a gold rating. She will be attending Washington University in St. Louis this fall where she will be studying Philosophy-Neuroscience-Psychology on a Pre-Med track.

If the poll doesn't load, refresh the page. Voting ends at noon Central on Thursday. Any suspicious voting activity (use of bots or rapid-fire votes from a single IP address) will result in those votes being disqualified and the IP address being blacklisted.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Who is this week's Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week?