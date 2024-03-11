Who is this week's Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week?

Student of the Week logo

This week's Greer's Flooring America Student of the Week nominees

Here are this week's nominees. All nominations are written by school staff members.

Libby Reese, Mount Vernon High School

Libby Reese is an exceptional freshman student in Mount Vernon that is consistently and thoroughly prepared for class as well as being a source of encouragement to those around her. Libby is an exemplary model for her peers and challenges herself to perform to the best of her ability. She is always willing to help wherever needed and always goes the extra mile in whatever she does. She has an upbeat and positive personality that is refreshing to those around her.

Fabiola Joseph, Bosse High School

Fabiola Joseph, a senior at Bosse High School, is a leader in the school and the classroom. She understands the difficulties that students have when coming to school when they are new to this country because she has experienced this as well. Fabiola often acts as a mentor to these new students helping translate between the Haitian Creole language and English. She will sit in enrollment meetings to make sure the new student understands what is being said and then will escort the students to their classes and introduce them to their teachers. Fabiola recently researched and found a way to make the Chromebooks translate into Haitian Creole and is helping all of the students who need this help to make the necessary changes. When not helping to ease the transition for the new students at Bosse, Fabiola is working hard in her advanced classes earning a 3.77 GPA. She plans to attend college in the Fall. Fabiola is involved in Bosse's Interact Club and works part-time at Burdette Park.

Daveon Smith, Central High School

Daveon is a leader in the classroom and also on the court. A two-sport athlete, he plays tennis in the fall and basketball in the winter. An all-conference nominee in basketball, Daveon has stepped up as a vocal leader when games and practices become tough and pushes teammates to become better. We are proud of the student-athlete Daveon has become, and the leadership he provides to his class/teammates.

Lilly Anderson, North High School

Lilly Anderson is a North High School Summa Cum Laude senior while taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Lilly is a 2023-2024 Optimist Student of the Day, member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, who also participates in Choir, Orchestra, and the musical. She is also Co-Caption of Girls Tennis Team and played Girls Golf. She will be attending University of Southern Indiana this fall where she will be studying Nursing.

