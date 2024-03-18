Who is this week's Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week?

Student of the Week logo

Greer's Flooring America and the Courier & Press are shining a light on the accomplishments and good deeds of local high school students.

We've asked officials from high schools in Evansville and the surrounding area to send nominations of a local student each week. If you want to vote for one of the students, go online to courierpress.com or visit the Courier & Press app. The Student of the Week poll will run from 5 a.m. Central on Monday through noon Central on Thursday.

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations will be accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

This week's Greer's Flooring America Student of the Week nominees

Here are this week's nominees. All nominations are written by school staff members.

Luke Weintraut, Mount Vernon High School

Luke Weintraut is an outstanding, intelligent young man and a sophomore at Mount Vernon High School. He is looked up to by his peers for his congeniality and good moral ethic. Luke always has a positive attitude and is eager to learn new things. Aside from being a great student, Luke is an avid baseball player who plays for both the high school and the Razorbacks travel team. Luke also referees youth basketball and is an umpire for youth baseball.

Emily Rudolph, New Tech Institute High School

Emily Rudolph, senior, is CEO of the FIRST Robotics Team at New Tech. She balances coaching a FIRST Lego League Team, participation in Innovate WithIN, Indiana Youth and Government through the YMCA, Senior Class President, Link Crew President, National Honor Society President, and more.

Bailey Whitledge, Central High School

Bailey has been a member of the Drama Program at Central for three years, and in that time, she has had a huge impact. This impact is not just on stage but is felt in all areas of a production. She has amazing talent, but her talent is even overshadowed by her willingness to step in and take care of anything that has to be done to help make a production better. She can keep everyone positive, even when things seem to be going off the rails. Bailey is the mark of a true leader.

Emily Wolf, North High School

Emily Wolf is a North High School Summa Cum Laude senior while taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Emily is a 2023-2024 Optimist Student of the Day, member of National Honor Society and Student Council, Link Crew Leader, and Indiana HOSA State Vice-President. She also participated in Girls Soccer, Girls Swimming, and Girls Track. She will be attending Ball State University this fall where she will be studying Nursing.

If the poll doesn't load, refresh the page. Voting ends at noon Central on Thursday. Any suspicious voting activity (use of bots or rapid-fire votes from a single IP address) will result in those votes being disqualified and the IP address being blacklisted.

