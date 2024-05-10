New Weeki Wachee River rules: Boaters, paddleboarders, kayakers could face fines

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — New rules are in place for kayakers and boaters on the Weeki Wachee River.

In 2021, a News Channel 8 crew checked out the river with members of the Southwest Florida Water Management District. They said they saw more damage to the shoreline during the pandemic when more people were on the river.

This month, we went back on the water with the team to see how the river was affected.

“This can alter the river in many different ways. It can change the way the river flows, the hydrology of the river, which can change the river and impact the habitat, as well for the many different critters that come to live in the river,” Dr. Madison Trowbridge explained.

We found some issues as we were kayaking on the river. There were hammocks hung the wrong way, which is illegal. Trash was in the water, and there were groups stopped on the banks, which can cause the shoreline to recede.

“This used to be a tree,” Trowbridge said. “Now, the roots are coming off the shoreline.”

Now, nearly six miles of the river is designated as a protection zone.

Visitors could face fines of up to $140 for anchoring, beaching or grounding a vessel in the area. The rules apply to paddleboarders, kayakers and boaters.

Signs placed throughout the protection zone warn visitors about the rules. Officials are distributing flyers with the rules to homeowners and renters in the area. Hernando County deputies will hand out warnings in the coming months.

