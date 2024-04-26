Weeki Wachee man stopped for speeding had nearly 58g of cocaine, 256g of meth: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Weeki Wachi man who was pulled over for speeding was caught with cocaine and methamphetamine, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, a deputy caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Vogel, 25, going 75mph in a 55mph zone near Commercial Way and Pepper Street in Spring Hill.

Vogel was stopped and asked to show his license and registration. As he searched in his wallet for the document, the deputy watched as two pills in a bag fell onto Vogel’s lap.

When the deputy asked Vogel what was in the bag, Vogel picked the baggie up and dropped it between the driver’s seat and the center console. The man was then handcuffed and detained.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, the deputy found a total of 58.1 grams of cocaine and 256.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Vogel was arrested and charged with trafficking in more than 28 grams of cocaine, trafficking more than 200 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Records show Vogel was convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon in 2018. Officials said there’s no record of Vogel’s rights being restored.

