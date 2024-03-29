Weekend weather forcast: Chances for showers will linger around the Jersey Shore

A quiet weekend in terms of weather is ahead of the Shore. This weekend will be mostly breezy with some chance for showers, accroding to the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office.

Temperatures will be fairly seasonable, with lows mainly in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Sunday should be a nice, sunny day as a weak high pressure system coming from the Great Lakes should clear out any lingering rain shower from Saturday. The forecast for Sunday night, nevertheless, includes some chances for showers.

Seals jockey for a position on the rocks and bask in the sun as the weather warms up at Sandy Hook in Middletown, NJ Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Asbury Park NJ weather

... and Monmouth County region

Friday: Breezy and partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation 20%.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation 20%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain after 2 a.m. The low should be around 43. Chance of precipitation 30%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. The high should be near 48. Chance of precipitation 40%.

Toms River NJ weather

... and Ocean County region

Friday: Breezy and sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. The low should be around 42. Chance of precipitation 20%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after 2 a.m. The low should be around 40. Chance of precipitation 30%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. The high should be near 52. Chance of precipitation 40%.

Source: National Weather Service, Mount Holly

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Weather NJ: Windy, showers and some sun this weekend at the Shore