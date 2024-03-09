Weekend warming trend as we spring forward

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! High pressure really builds today and that allows daytime highs to bounce back from the unseasonably cold Friday.

High pressure building today will quickly move from west to east allowing for a southerly flow through the weekend. That southerly flow will allow for a quick warmup today. Mostly sunny skies are expected, and we’ll see highs in northern Utah climb to the 40s and 50s with more 50s and 60s down south. Dry skies stick around and Sunday will be even warmer as we could approach 60 in Salt Lake and 70 down in St. George. Dry and warming conditions will make it a nice weekend to get out and enjoy.

Given the quick movement of the high pressure, we’ll see it slide out of the way into next week. This will open the door to a more active pattern with a chance a couple of systems move through between Monday and Wednesday. At this point, the second half of Tuesday into Wednesday likely brings us our best chance of wet weather, but the chance of showers looks possible all three days with the latest models suggesting a mainly valley rain and mountain snow setup. We’ll keep tracking conditions and will keep you informed in the coming days!

The bottom line? High pressure takes over with temperatures warming up quickly through the spring-forward weekend.

With our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online you can always stay one step ahead of the weather, we are Good4Utah!

