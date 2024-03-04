Weekend shooting in West Lafayette sees no injuries, no arrests made

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon at the Country Villa Apartments.

Capt. Adam Ferguson said officers received a call about 2:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Fall Place. Upon arriving at the scene, officers recovered two shell casings and found no one injured, he said.

Those involved in the altercation appeared to know one another, Ferguson said, but no arrests in the case have been made.

The investigation of the shooting is still active, Ferguson said, and there is no danger to the public.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Altercation leads to Sunday afternoon shooting in West Lafayette