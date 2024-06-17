Weekend shooting latest in string of violence at troubled Dayton bar

City records are providing new details about a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 2:25 a.m. Dayton police were called to the area of Sugar’s Lounge in the 1900 block of North Main Street for reports of shots fired.

Police say they found at least one car with windows shot out but no one reported injuries.

