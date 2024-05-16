Weekend services set for Hervey City shooting victim

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Services have been set for the victim of Monday’s shooting in Hervey City.

48-year-old Gregory Hostetler will be honored this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Calvert & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mount Zion. There will be a visitation for friends Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m.

Towing community honors business owner killed in Hervey City shooting

Hostetler was the owner and CEO of Greg’s Towing and Recovery and Five Star Auto Sales. To read more about his life, you can read his full obituary online.

The suspect, 25-year-old Tiimon Perry, was also hurt in the shooting and spent the last week recovering from surgery while under arrest on first degree murder charges. He was released from the hospital on Thursday and was booked into the Macon County Jail.

Perry also appeared in court on Thursday, where he was denied pre-trial release.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.