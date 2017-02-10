This weekend you can see a lunar eclipse and a comet

This weekend is set to start off with a cosmic bang.

On Friday night, the full moon will be eclipsed by the shadow of the Earth, and in the darkness of Saturday morning, just hours after the eclipse, a green-tinted comet will make its closest flyby of Earth.

SEE ALSO: Here's the biggest cosmic event that will captivate America in 2017

This skywatching coincidence should make for an interesting start to the weekend for people around the world who are able to see both the comet and the eclipse.

First, an eclipse

The shadow of the Earth should start encroaching on the face of the moon's surface starting at around 5:30 p.m. ET and lasting for 4.5 hours as the moon dips deep into Earth's outer shadow — known as the penumbra — and comes back out again.

View photos A diagram of how lunar eclipses work. More

Image: Sky & Telescope illustration

If you have a view of the moon during that period of time, you should be able to see at least part of the penumbral eclipse.

The Friday eclipse won't be like a dramatic total lunar eclipse, which can turn the moon a deep shade of red, but a penumbral eclipse is still beautiful in its subtlety.

"The outer part of Earth’s penumbra is so pale that you won’t notice anything until the Moon’s edge has slid at least halfway in," Alan MacRobert, a senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine, said in a statement. "So start looking about 90 minutes before mid-eclipse."

The shadow should start encroaching on the moon's left side, slowing moving inward and then slowing moving in reverse as the moon comes out of its dip into Earth's shadow.

View photos A view of a penumbral eclipse in 2012. More

Image: Hong Kong Space Museum/Sky & Telescope

"With time, the dusky shading will become more prominent, and as mid-eclipse approaches, the lopsidedness of the moon’s illumination will be totally obvious," Sky & Telescope added in the statement.

The northern bit of the moon's face should look slightly darker than the rest of the lunar surface, the magazine added, because it will be the bit closest to the deep shadow of the Earth, known as the umbra.

Then, a comet

Once the eclipse ends, the next bit of our cosmic weekend can start in earnest.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Comet 45P will make its closest approach with Earth, bringing it nearer to our planet than any other comet has been in about 30 years.