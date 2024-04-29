Weekend rains continue to dent South Dakota drought conditions as more severe storms on deck

Apr. 29—MITCHELL — Steady rains over the weekend pushed Mitchell's year-to-date rainfall totals to nearly 2 inches above normal and continued a trend seeing dry conditions easing in many parts of South Dakota, though it will likely be some time before the state moves completely out of drought conditions.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported Monday that Mitchell received approximately 1.73 inches of rain dating back to Thursday, which puts the community at 5.42 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1. That's well above the 3.60 inches normally seen on average by this time of year, or about 1.82 inches above normal.

"This is good for the top couple of inches of soil and we're charging some of our moisture, but we're coming off a three-year drought. So there is some dry soil deeper down, and it's going to be hard to recharge that," said Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls.

Thanks to rains like those over the weekend, topsoil moisture supply percentages have been on the rise in 2024.

According to the latest crop report from the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service, released Monday, April 29, topsoil moisture in South Dakota rated 1% very short, 13% short, 75% adequate and 11% surplus. The week before, in its report dated April 21, the service showed 1% of topsoil moisture supplies being 1% very short, 18% short, 76% adequate and 5% surplus. The week before, the report showed 4% very short, 27% short, 68% adequate and 3% surplus.

Subsoil moisture statistics have been slower to improve. The latest report has subsoil moisture supplies at 2% very short, 16% at short, 78% at adequate and 4% surplus. The previous week saw numbers at 3% very short, 25% short, 69% adequate and 3% surplus. The week before saw similar numbers with reports indicating 6% very short, 29% short, 62% adequate and 3% surplus.

Mitchell rainfall totals since Thursday have been in the middle of other community totals. Sioux Falls reported 2.29 inches in that span, while Sioux City saw 1.97 inches, Huron received 2.19 inches, Brookings saw 1.52 inches, Marshall, Minnesota, received 1.66 inches, Yankton received 1.84 inches and Chamberlain received 0.79 inches.

Masters said there have been few reports of flooding or other problems associated with the rain, though there are some signs that the ground is becoming saturated.

"There have been some reports of people with sump pumps running for the first time in a long time, and some ponding out in the fields. And the rivers and creeks are picking things up and getting going again. But no real flooding that we have been informed of yet," Masters said.

Widespread flooding has not been an issue, but there have been some isolated issues, including a portion of Highway 16 in Chamberlain washing out due the precipitation.

The section of road in question, located roughly between the turnoff to the Cedar Shores resort and Al's Oasis, was undergoing construction work when the rain made it impassable Sunday morning between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., according to Jason Handel, chief of Chamberlain Police Department.

"Prior to that they had a culvert collapse, so they were doing some repairs on it. So they said just as a heads up to kind of watch that, if we get a lot of rain that could possibly wash away the road," Handel said. "The shoulder of the road started giving way, so the state closed it up."

The road is now posted with signs indicating the road is closed, and Handel said traffic is being directed around the closure to Interstate 90 exit 260 for traffic heading to Oacoma and to Interstate 90 exit 263 for eastbound traffic.

Handel said there is no immediate timeline for the road reopening, though he said he suspected the South Dakota Department of Transportation, which handles maintenance for the road, would work to reopen it to traffic as soon as possible. Until then travelers should plan an alternative route around the closure and should keep an eye on the

Chamberlain Police Department's Facebook page for updates.

Weather activity was expected to ease off Monday evening, but the potential for additional rain and possible severe weather remains for the rest of the week, Masters said.

Mitchell is on the western most edge of the expected storms, which could carry hail, winds and possible tornadoes. Chances of severe weather improve to the southeast, with northwest Iowa seeing the greatest chance of scattered severe storms.

"We start looking ahead to another shower and thunderstorm event for Tuesday afternoon and evening. That could become severe with large hail and damaging winds," Masters said. "Most of that would begin between noon and 4 p.m."

Masters said Mitchell would likely get at least some rain and there would be a chance for potential storms despite being on the outer edge of the area predicted for the most severe weather. An on-and-off again chance for rain and possibly severe weather remains for the rest of the week.

"This week, looking ahead, it is certainly not a dry week. We have multiple chances for storms, but I don't think anything other than Tuesday afternoon or early evening would get strong to severe," Masters said. "But there are more chances Wednesday and Wednesday night, and Thursday afternoon and off and on throughout the week."

The weekend rains, and the recent severe weather and tornadoes that

struck portions of Nebraska and Iowa

as well as parts of Oklahoma, all serve as a good reminder to be aware of weather reports, watches and warnings, Masters said. The National Weather Services advises residents to be aware of weather conditions and to monitor severe weather alerts through their office.

Residents should be prepared by making sure sump pumps are working, rain gutters are clear of debris and downspouts are connected securely to move water away from home foundations. He also urged drivers to turn around and find another route if they come to a section of road with water flowing over it.

"Even if it's familiar, turn around and don't drown. It's not a joke," Masters said.