Weekend Happenings 4/7
Weekend Happenings 4/7
The actress says it's 'deeply, deeply hydrating' — and more than 23,000 Amazon reviewers agree.
Mahbod Moghadam, the controversial, never-boring co-founder of Genius and Everipedia, as well as an angel investor, passed away last month at age 41 owing to “complications from a recurring brain tumor,” according to a post attributed to his family and published on Genius. The startup world appears to have caught wind of his passing just this weekend, with numerous tributes springing up on the X platform, including by former TechCrunch writer-turned-investor Josh Constine, who once interviewed Moghadam and his founders at Genius when the company was still in its relative infancy and called Rap Genius.
Some major deals on board: a four-piece patio furniture set for under $200, a highly rated robot vacuum cleaner for over $270 off and an HP laptop for only $199 — along with many more.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
The Rock returns to WrestleMania tonight. Are you ready to watch?
Everything to know about the Ramapo Fault system which runs from Pennsylvania to southeastern New York.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
March Madness continues this weekend with the men's Final Four games.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
Tesla is dropping prices of unsold Model Y SUVs in the U.S. by thousands of dollars in an attempt to clear out an unprecedented backlog of inventory. Many long-range and performance Model Ys are now selling for $5,000 less than their original price, while rear-wheel drive versions are seeing even bigger cuts of more than $7,000. The discounts come as Tesla once again made far more vehicles than it sold in the last quarter.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Focus is turning to the looming monthly jobs report after Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't change his tune on rates.
Keep your favorite bags protected and pristine with this transparent closet superhero.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
Nissan has plans to roll out 30 new models by 2026 as it leans into a more affordable lineup, even for its new EVs.
When it comes to funding, the fintech sector didn’t have a very good start to the year. Notably, CB Insights counted Flexport’s $260 million convertible note as a fintech deal because the company “offers trade finance and cargo insurance.” Removing that round from this count, funding was just over $7 billion.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.