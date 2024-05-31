Weekend freeway closures on I-17 in north Phoenix, I-10 and Loop 101

Phoenix drivers can expect three freeway closures this weekend from Friday night through early Monday morning on Interstates 17 and 10, as well as Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The closures are part of a series of improvement projects throughout the Phoenix area and have caused several freeway closures within the past month.

ADOT encourages drivers to allow extra travel time and to plan to use detour routes while following the weekend restrictions.

North Phoenix closures on I-17

The I-17 will be closed southbound between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at state Route 74 and Dove Valley Road will be closed as well.

For detours, ADOT recommended southbound I-17 drivers to follow the posted detour route on westbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17. Drivers can also consider staying on southbound Loop 303 to eastbound I-10 in Goodyear to travel toward Phoenix.

Closures on westbound I-10 between U.S. 60 and I-17, SR 143

The westbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 and I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The northbound SR 143 will be closed between Broadway Road and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

Related closures include the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road and westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

ADOT suggested detours using eastbound U.S. 60 to northbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 to reach state Route 143 or I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 to reach I-10 in the West Valley.

Northbound Loop 101 closed between Loop 202 and Warner Road

The northbound Loop 101 will be closed between Loop 202 and Warner Road in Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

To avoid the closure, ADOT advised drivers to use northbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

ADOT warned the closure schedules were subject to change if inclement weather or other factors arise.

For updates and information on Phoenix-area freeway projects, drivers are encouraged to subscribe on ADOT's website at https://azdot.gov/home.

Those interested in upcoming I-17 projects can visit http://www.improvingi17.com/ for more information. Traffic alerts to various freeway projects can be found at azdot.gov/projects.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ADOT announces freeway closures on I-17, I-10 and Loop 101