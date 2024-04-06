Weekend forecast will be a slow clearing of the clouds; sunny skies return by Sunday

Saturday deals with morning clouds across the lowlands and a few lingering flurries across the mountains. The clouds will be stubborn throughout the morning, especially across the mountains, which will hold temps in the 20 & 30s by lunchtime. As clouds begin to break during the afternoon and evening, we’ll welcome back some sunshine. helping temps get into the 40s.

Sunday will be a recoup day for many as we finally bring back mostly sunny skies all day long. Temps will be in the 20s to begin the morning commute so bundle up if you have early church plans. Through lunchtime into the afternoon, temps will rise from the 40s into the low 60s as we see a dry afternoon in place.

Monday is the day we’ve been waiting on for quite a while, the arrival of the solar eclipse! Monday morning will be a tough sell with cloudy skies and morning showers with a warm front arriving. Rain chances look to decrease by lunchtime, giving us the chance for a few peaks in the clouds just in time for the solar eclipse. This will help with temps getting into the middle/upper 60s.

In case you want to stay inside, you’ll be in luck thanks to Meteorologist Bradley Wells. He’ll be traveling up to New York for a live stream set at 2:30 PM! In our local area, the eclipse starts at 1:56 PM with the height at 2:38 PM.

Tuesday is trending with a mix of sun and clouds with a passing shower or two in the morning, so the morning won’t be the worst. We’ll build in more cloud cover towards our south, giving us the chance for more showers during the afternoon and overnight. Any peaks of sunshine we do see will assist our temps getting near 70.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday where a mix of sun and clouds will be around with the chance for an isolated shower or two will be around. Both days don’t look like total washouts but keeping an umbrella on standby will help. Temps on Wednesday will stay warm near the 70s.

Thursday brings in our cold front, which will bring in scattered showers through the late morning into the overnight, including the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Temps will stay warm on Thursday as they climb into the upper 60s.

In your extended forecast, we carry the chance for a few more isolated showers on Friday, decreasing in coverage across the lowlands and mountains towards Friday night. By next weekend, we’ll dry out once again with high pressure building in, giving us mostly sunny skies into next Sunday.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

SATURDAY

Stubborn clouds with lingering MTN flurries. Clouds decrease PM. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine is back! Mostly sunny skies. Warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY

A few morning showers. Mix of sun and clouds PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Chance for a couple more showers. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Lingering showers. Decrease in coverage PM. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Welcome back sunshine! Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny skies again. Dry afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy skies. A warm day. Highs in the upper 60s.

