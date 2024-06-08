Weekend Forecast: Cooler Conditions Continue with the Chance for Showers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sunshine and a few clouds are making their way into the mid-Michigan area this morning as temperatures have warmed from the upper 40s to low 50s well into the mid-60s. We continue to see sunshine for most of the day it isn’t until 1 to 2 p.m. we see clouds take over the sky and rain doesn’t move in until between 5 to 6 p.m. so there is plenty of dry time to enjoy and maybe do some yardwork. Take a look at current radar conditions here.

Similar to the past few days we will continue to see cooler-than-normal temperatures for the day, typically we see temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s for this time of year, unfortunately, today we are only going to see temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Showers will continue overnight as temperatures drop back into the low 50s.







Showers move out late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, overall Sunday looks dry with a mix of some clouds and sunshine temperatures return to the low to mid 70s again with a noticeable breeze gusting between 20 to 30 mph at times. Sunday night temperatures return to the upper 40s to low 50s with just a few clouds at times.

(WLNS) Sundays Forecast



Kicking off the work week, cooler conditions continue as does the chance for an isolated shower or two. Monday through Wednesday we see a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures remain in the low 70s for daytime highs and overnight lows drop back into the 40s area-wide. There is a slight chance for some isolated sprinkles here and there for Monday and Tuesday but the majority of the area stays dry!

(WLNS) Temperatures trend cooler for the first half of the week before warming back up by the end of the week



By Wednesday we finally see temperatures warming back up to where we should be for this time of year. We continue to see a mix of clouds and sun but temperatures get back into the upper 70s to low 80s. Once we reach the 80s we also add in more humidity and even the slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm towards the end of the week ahead and into next weekend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.