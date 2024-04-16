New weekend farmers market opens in Sacramento with over 40 vendors. Here’s where

Sacramento’s bustling farmers market scene just made room for another destination — and this one is open on Saturdays.

Last week, Arden Fair Farmers Market opened in Arden Fair mall’s parking lot outside the former Sears store at 1689 Arden Way with over 40 farmer and craft vendors, bakeries and food trucks.

This space once stood as a long-term temporary home to the Sunday Certified Farmers’ Market while its historical location under Highway 50 underwent construction.

“(Arden Fair Farmers Market) is the place to stock up on fruit, vegetables and so much more!” the weekly market wrote in a Facebook post on April 2 to marketgoers.

It’s run by Sacramento-area market organization Sactown Farmers Markets, which oversees weekly markets in Fair Oaks, Orangevale, Carmichael and East Sacramento.

Arden Fair Farmers Market was created with both residents and farmers in mind, said Marga Brunner, owner of Sactown Farmers Markets.

“My main goal with farmers markets is to serve the farmers and the community,” the longtime Sacramento resident told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday via phone, adding that the market services an area that lacks fresh fruit and vegetable options.

Food assistance services, including EBT and the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, are available.

Brunner said Sactown Farmers Market is managed by her family farm Common Kettle Farm of Orangevale and doubles as a market vendor.

The stand sells eggs and low-sugar jams and jellies.

When is the market open?

The Arden Fair Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 1689 Arden Way.

The market runs between January and November.

The market’s online tool shows a list of vendors slated to attend that week and where to find them. Also available is a map of customer and vendor parking.

What’s for sale?

All of Sactown Farmers Markets’ destinations offer a variety of food and goods, from scones to cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Here’s what marketgoers can typically find, according to the market organization:

Fruit

Vegetables

Honey

Dairy

Poultry

Herbs

Olive oil

Hot food (tacos, pizza, more)

Baked goods

Fish

Dips

Yogurt

Coffee

Tea

Jewelry

Wind chimes

Art

Cannabidiol products

Pottery

Soaps

