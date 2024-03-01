Weekend events in Selma and Montgomery honor Bloody Sunday

As the anniversary of Bloody Sunday approaches, several elected leaders and organizations are planning events across the weekend to mark its significance. Here are some of the ways they're commemorating the events of 59 years ago this weekend in Selma and Montgomery.

Friday

9 a.m. - noon, Youth Freedom March, Songs of Selma Park, corner of Broad and Water Avenue

10 a.m. - noon, Education Summit, virtual event

The Southern Poverty Law Center will begin Jubilee weekend with its annual wreath laying ceremony at The Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery at 1 p.m. The event honors the late Rep. John Lewis and the 40 martyrs of the Civil Rights Movement featured at the Civil Rights Memorial Center. Speakers include Margaret Huang, president and CEO of SPLC, Tafeni English-Relf, director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center and the Alabama State Office, and Jerrick Lewis, executive director of the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute.

2 p.m., Walk for Peace starting at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Selma

Black Voters Matter will host a news conference at 3 p.m. at The Ralph Abernathy Auditorium at Alabama State University in Montgomery to discuss the state of voting rights/discrimination in Alabama and the United States. The event will be introduced by political and civil rights activist Rev. Mark Thompson, with speakers including U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler, D- CA and LaTosha Brown of BVM.

The Faith & Politics Institute’s Annual Pilgrimage walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Saturday March 5, 2022.

Saturday

8 - 9 a.m., Foot Soldiers Breakfast, Selma High School Cafeteria, 2180 Broad Street

10 - 11 a.m., Empowering Voters, Wallace Community College, Hank Sanders Conference Room, 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway, Selma

11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Jubilee Street Festival (free admission), Water Avenue at the foot of the Pettus Bridge Performances

Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, will welcome the congressional delegation on Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Saturday at noon. The pilgrimage retraces pivotal parts of the Civil Rights Movement in Alabama, giving participants convene, engage and reflect on the state's history.

The Faith and Politics Institute will host the 2024 Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage at the Legacy Plaza in Montgomery at 3:30 p.m. This annual event is a tribute to honor the Civil Rights Movement in Alabama. There will be remarks from House representatives Steny Hoyer, MD-05, Jim Clyburn, SC-06 and Jay Obernolte, CA-23.

Sunday

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Selma morning services at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Clinton Chapel, Brown Chapel Church, First Baptist Church

1:30 - 2:30 p.m., Pre-March Rally, Brown Chapel AME Church, 410 Martin Luther King Street

1:30 - 2:30 p.m., March for Voting Rights (Solidarity march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge), Starting Point: Brown Chapel AME Church, 410 Martin Luther King Street

