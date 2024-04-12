Weekend Events
Check out all these things to do around Tucson this weekend
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson arrives with a bunch of vital updates for its mid-cycle refresh at the NY Auto Show.
The 2025 Subaru Forester is kind of new, but only sort of. The interior was redesigned, and a hybrid is coming next year.
Playdate has only gotten cuter and more relevant with age.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill.
We analyzed more than 300 data points to find the best online checking accounts that are free to open and maintain. See our top picks based on interest rates, fees, ATM access, and more.
From supportive sneaks to slip-on clogs, these are the nurse-approved shoes that are comfortable enough to wear all day long.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Need a new tire inflator? Why not spring for a cordless one? The Avid Power tire inflator is super-popular, cordless and available for 38% off right now.
The Chipolo One is our favorite Bluetooth tracker. A four-pack is on sale for $60, which is a record low price.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
What does Tennessee need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
In Uber's new safety preferences page, users can choose to activate its safety tools for every ride or just for rides after 9PM.
Looking for a new vacuum to get you through 2024? This cordless Bissell vac has multiple configurations and a "40% more powerful motor than [the] Shark Wandvac."
Humane today announced the availability of its first product, the Ai Pin. The Bay Area-based hardware startup has been kicking around since 2017, a year after co-founders Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri left Apple. Ai Pin is the first of what Humane hopes will be a long line of devices aimed at harnessing the power and popularity of generative AI platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.
Flipboard, a Web 2.0-era social magazine app that is reinventing itself to capitalize on the renewed push toward an open social web, is deepening its ties to the fediverse, the social network of interconnected servers that includes apps like Mastodon, Pixelfed, PeerTube and, in time, Instagram Threads, among others. On Thursday, the company announced it's expanding its fediverse integrations to 400 more Flipboard creators and introducing fediverse notifications in the Flipboard app itself. The latter will allow Flipboard users to see their new followers and other activity around the content they share in the fediverse directly in the Flipboard app.
U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA is warning Sisense customers to reset their credentials and secrets after the data analytics company reported a security incident. In a brief statement on Thursday, CISA said it was responding to a "recent compromise" at Sisense, which provides business intelligence and data analytics to companies around the world. CISA urged Sisense customers to "reset credentials and secrets potentially exposed to, or used to access, Sisense services," and report to the agency any suspicious activity involving the use of compromised credentials.
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
Sometimes the right tool can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and a major problem.