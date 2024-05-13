Weekend crashes take two lives in Andrews County

May 13—Separate crashes have taken the lives of two men in Andrews County in recent days.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Julio Cesar Torres, 29, of Edinburg was traveling east on SH 176 in a Cadillac Escalade Friday morning when the Caddy veered off the roadway. Torres took "faulty evasive action" and over-corrected back onto the roadway, causing the Caddy to side skid into westbound traffic. It was then struck by a GMC Sierra being driven by a 67-year-old Andrews man.

Torres, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to DPS, Odessa resident Ezequiel David Roman, 29, was traveling east on SH 115 in a Jeep Wrangler when it veered south off the roadway around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Roman took "faulty evasive action" and over-corrected back north, causing the Jeep to side skid, got into a north barrow ditch, hit a fence and roll, DPS stated. Roman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.