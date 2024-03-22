Weekend brings lane openings and closures to U.S. 41 in new project construction phase

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced major changes are coming to U.S. 41 that could make driving easier.

The announcement highlighted the reopening of driving lanes of U.S. 41 in Evansville and the closure of passing lanes.

Beginning Saturday, crews will re-open the driving lanes and shoulders in both the northbound and southbound directions on U.S. 41 in Evansville between Diamond Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

While those lanes will open, the northbound and southbound passing lanes and inside shoulders of U.S. 41 will close.

Both lane openings and closures are part of the next phase of the project to improve the roadway between Diamond Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway. During closures, crews will remove the guardrail and install temporary pavement.

This project phase is expected to last through the end of April, depending on weather.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: U.S. 41 to see lane openings and closures in new project phase