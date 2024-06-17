Weekend altercation leads to gunfire; two wounded - one critically - in St. Lucie County

ST LUCIE COUNTY — Officials are investigating a Sunday night incident in which two men are thought to have shot each other following an altercation at a bar, Sheriff Keith Pearson said Monday.

Sheriff’s officials went to the shooting scene at the 2900 block of South Indian River Drive about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Pearson said.

“This stemmed from a dispute between the two individuals that occurred at a location in Martin County,” Pearson said, naming a bar in the area of downtown Jensen Beach.

One party left the bar in a vehicle, traveling north on Indian River Drive en route to his home. The second party, Pearson said, wound up following on a motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle caught up or their paths crossed once more.

“That reignited a disturbance of some sort, where both of them discharged firearms, both of them striking each other,” Pearson said.

The motorcycle operator sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area, and is in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was struck in the leg or foot area.

Pearson said all parties involved have been identified. The case remains under investigation.

“We haven't had a chance to talk to the individual who's in intensive care at this time, but I'm sure once we talk to them, we'll be able to shed more light onto it,” he said. “Based on the information that the driver left and the motorcycle caught up to him, there's the potential for this being a stand your ground case.”

Pearson said it was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made.

