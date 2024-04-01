Work week warm-up: Phoenix area to see less rain, warmer temperatures this week

Arizona saw rain across the Valley and snow in the mountains during the Easter holiday, and forecasters say the stormy weather could linger in the area before leaving and returning later in the week.

While some of the cold and rainy weather will continue throughout Monday, temperatures are expected to warm up during the middle of the week before they drop again next weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of scattered and isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur before early evening Monday, with less than one-tenth of an inch of rain predicted for western desert areas and up to a half-inch of rain for southern desert areas.

Gusty winds up to 30 mph are possible along with occasional lightning and small hail. The high temperature on Monday is forecast to be around the mid-60s with a low in the 50s around the Valley.

Rain is expected to leave the area Monday night, with warmer temperatures creeping in mid-week. The high temperature for Tuesday is forecast to be around 75 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to only keep getting warmer, with the weather service forecasts on Wednesday and Thursday calling for 80-degree days, with Thursday approaching 90 degrees. The weather is expected to cool down again Friday, with breezy conditions and a high of 69 degrees.

Flagstaff to warm up before possibly seeing more snow

Snow showers and patchy fog are likely on Monday at the higher elevations. There's an 80% chance of snow up until the evening when that chance decreases to 46%. The high temperature Monday near Flagstaff is expected to be 39 degrees with a low of 20 degrees.

The middle of the week is expected to warm up as the snow clears out. Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be sunny with high temperatures in the 50s, with Wednesday's temperature nearing 60 degrees. Lows will hover in the mid-20s.

Thursday is also expected to be sunny but breezy, with a high temperature of 55 degrees and a low of 31 degrees. Thursday is likely to be the last sunny day this week as chances of snow move in again on Friday, with a 40% chance of snow and a high temperature of 41 degrees.

Tucson to follow Phoenix weather trend

Scattered valley rain and mountain snow are forecast for Tucson on Monday, according to the weather service. Isolated thunderstorms with small hail are possible in the afternoon with 1 to 8 inches of snow possible above 7,000 feet.

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will warm back up with sunny skies and temperatures creeping from highs in the 60s to the low 80s by Thursday.

