Late-week storm to bring more rain, snow to SoCal
Southern California is just clearing up from another wet weekend but more rain is already in the forecast. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA's forecast on Monday, April 1, 2024.
Southern California is just clearing up from another wet weekend but more rain is already in the forecast. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA's forecast on Monday, April 1, 2024.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Up next: Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Rhode Island, which are holding presidential primaries on April 2.
Companies with strong sales momentum and branding power can weather the storm, while regional chains like Jack in the Box may struggle.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
Developed for professional drivers, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup gets a body kit designed to provide downforce and a gutted interior.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Mercedes GLC and 2024 BMW X3's technology, interior, mpg, safety and specs.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $30, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
You can find success in these hot markets besides just investing in AI stocks.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is currently being sold at a discount, dropping the 16GB version down to $130 from its usual price of $150 for the ad-supported model. A version without lock screen ads is on sale for $20 off too.
Meme stocks are back, and these Wall Street strategists have advice on how to evaluate volatile trades.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
Apple's antitrust battle with the DOJ could prove harmful to its future innovation.