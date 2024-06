This Week In Space podcast: Episode 115 — Our Friendly Mr. Sun.

On Episode 115 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk about the sun and solar activity cycles.



We see the sun every day as it rises and sets... it's one of the few constants in life. But it's a very dynamic body, throwing minor temper tantrums regularly. As it happens, we're at the peak of its 11-year cycle of activity and there's a lot going on!

Dr. Alex Young, the Associate Director for Science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, joins us to talk about the recent solar storms that have given us auroras and some communications blackouts, the science from the Parker solar probe, and much more.

Don't take the friendly Mr. Sun for granted--join us for this fascinating episode!

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.