This Week In Space podcast: Episode 104 — The Artemis Accords, Ecuador, and You.

On Episode 104 of This Week In Space, Rod and Tariq talk with National Space Society chapter leader Robert Aillon about NASA's Artemis Accords.

Spaceflight is no longer just for superpowers—there are now 37 countries signed to NASA's Artemis Accords for the return to the Moon, and previously non-spacefaring nations are getting into the spaceflight trade, Ecuador among them.



Aillon, who started a National Space Society chapter in Ecuador after attending a graduate program at the University of Arizona's Thunderbird School, was a prime mover in getting Ecuador to sign on to the accords. He is also pushing for a spaceport in the country, which has the advantage of an equatorial location.



Join us as we discuss the ever-increasing opportunities for new players to enter the coming space age!

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

