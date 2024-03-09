This Week In Space podcast: Episode 101 — Nukes in Space
On Episode 101 of This Week In Space, Tariq and Space.com's Brett Tingley discuss the recent reports and delve into the history of the militarization of space by Russia, China, and the United States.
Russia is building a secret nuclear-powered space weapon, but what does that mean for the rest of us? Tariq and Brett delve into the history of nuclear weapons and reactors in space, as well as the existing international treaties governing weapons of mass destruction in orbit.
They also cover the week's top headlines, including SpaceX's upcoming Starship orbital launch attempt and NASA's continuing struggles to revive the Voyager 1 spacecraft.
Space news of the week
U.S. Warns Allies Russia Could Put a Nuclear Weapon Into Orbit This Year
Russian plans for space-based nuclear weapon to target satellites spark concern in US Congress
Defense Intelligence Agency Report Details Space-Based Threats From Competitors
Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies
About This Week In Space
This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?
Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.