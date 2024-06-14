The week in politics: Tennessee's senators decry IVF votes as an election-year stunt

Both of Tennessee's U.S. senators voted against a measure Thursday that would have codified the right to use fertility treatments — including in vitro fertilization — in federal law, as Senate Democrats seek to put Republicans on the record on reproductive rights issues ahead of the 2024 elections.

Thursday's vote came a day after Senate Democrats blocked a bill by U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Katie Britt, R-Alabama, that would have prohibited any state or the federal government from banning IVF ― and withhold Medicaid funding from states that banned IVF.

Both U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty voted against the Right to IVF Act on Thursday, despite reiterating in recent days that they support IVF access, condemning the vote as a political tactic. Critics of the Right to IVF Act say it would also have opened the door to federalize the issue of abortion access that the Dobbs decision delegated to the states.

U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn at the Road to Majority conference at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

“Democrats are using fear tactics and the media to lie to the American people with a fake messaging bill before November,” Blackburn said in a statement. “IVF is legal and available in every state across our nation. I fully support IVF and fertility-related services. As a mother and a grandmother, I know how precious it is to be able to have children and rear a family. That is why I am fighting to make it easier for Tennesseans to be able to raise a family and why I oppose any effort to restrict access to IVF.”

Hagerty joined a statement with Republican colleagues, including Blackburn, on Wednesday reiterating support for IVF, and condemning a Democratic move for a vote as one piece of “a summer of scare tactics – a partisan campaign of false fearmongering intended to mislead and confuse the American people.”

Both U.S. Senate votes came within hours of a a historic vote in the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the country and a bellwether for evangelicals across the country, in which the denomination voted to condemn the use of IVF treatments.

More: Southern Baptists condemn use of IVF in high-profile debate over reproductive rights

Also Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a case challenging the legality of mifepristone, a drug used both for abortions.

Legality, access and government insurance coverage for IVF have become increasingly controversial among some parts of the Republican Party after a decision by the Alabama Supreme Court this spring that granted embryos created through in vitro fertilization are legally "extrauterine children" and have the same rights as children, causing some IVF clinics in the state to pause care.

One of Blackburn’s potential general election challengers, state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, said Thursday that the vote to block IVF represented broken promise.

Rep. Gloria Johnson D- Knoxville, joins a march in response to several controversial bills, outside at Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

“For the past three months, Marsha Blackburn has had the nerve to tell women that she supports IVF treatment — in spite of her decades-long crusade against reproductive choice. Well, today she has shown women in Tennessee and across the country that her word means nothing," Johnson said. "She and her Republican cohorts can pledge their support for IVF all they want, the only thing that matters is how they vote — and today they voted against protecting IVF for millions of women.”

Earlier this month, Blackburn voted against the Democratic-sponsored Right to Contraception Act, which would have codified the right to obtain contraceptives in federal law. Blackburn argued that the law was not necessary because contraception is already legal. Hagerty was not present for the vote.

“In an attempt to sow fear and confusion, Democrats have falsely claimed that contraception is under attack to distract from President Biden’s disastrous record,” Blackburn said in a statement. “No Supreme Court decision threatens a woman’s right to contraception, and I fully support keeping it safe and legal."

Meanwhile, Republicans in the statehouse have declined to take up measures proposed by Democrats clarifying that the state’s abortion law does not extend to contraceptives, and clarifying the legality of IVF in Tennessee, including one sponsored last year by Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, who has pledged to bring the bill back in 2025.

More: Tennessee GOP blocks IVF protection bill in committee over abortion concerns

New ‘Conservatives with Character’ Super PAC attacks Ogles

A new political action committee run by a former Tennessee Republican Party official is spending big money to attack incumbent U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia, in his primary with Nashville Metro Council member Courtney Johnston.

Republican candidate Andy Ogles talks to the press after winning the House of Representatives in Tennessee's newly created 5th Congressional District at an election night watch party at Puckett's in Columbia, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Formed last month, the super PAC Conservatives With Character has spent $141,000 in digital and TV ads so far this month to attack Ogles’ record supporting a sales tax increase as Maury County mayor, saying "the best tax is the smallest tax that touches the greatest number of people," and Ogles' failure to pay his own property taxes on time.

“Andy Ogles: example #1 of why Washington is such a mess,” the ad proclaims.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, the committee’s treasurer is former state lawmaker and Tennessee State Employees Association director Randy Stamps, who previously served as political director of the Tennessee Republican Party.

It’s unclear where the group’s money is coming from, as their first financial disclosure is not due until next month.

Courtney Johnston, council member for district 26, speaks during a Nashville's Metro Council meeting at the Historic Metro Courthouse in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Kennedy seeks ballot access in Tennessee

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign has submitted signatures seeking ballot access in Tennessee. The team submitted 1,025 signatures on Thursday, nearly four times the required amount, according to a news release from the Kennedy campaign.

Kennedy spoke briefly at an unconventional comedy show style campaign stop at the Ryman Auditorium last month.

"I am beyond grateful to be part of history today in Nashville, Tennessee,” Kennedy volunteer Tommy Aceto said in a statement. “Ensuring Mr. Kennedy gets on every state's ballot is important to me because I believe in the concept of freedom, which I fought for and many of my brothers died for.”

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes a brief appearance at the end of the 3 1/2-hour campaign event "A Night of Country & Comedy" at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Kennedy has raised more than $15 million toward efforts to get on the presidential ballot in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. So far, Kennedy is officially on the ballot in eight states, and says his campaign has collected enough signatures for ballot access in 13 other states.

House Democratic leader to mark Juneteenth at NYSE

Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis, will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday to commemorate Juneteenth ― the federal holiday marking the liberation of the last enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas after the Civil War. Camper last year sponsored the bill that made Juneteenth an official state holiday in Tennessee.

Camper will lead a delegation of Black state lawmakers from across the country organized by the Black Legislative Leaders Network, which Camper co-founded. The delegation's visit seeks to raise awareness of the historical significance of Juneteenth, and highlight persistent economic disparities.

Tennessee to get $10M for energy-efficiency upgrades

Local governments, small businesses, and homeowners in Tennessee will have access to a new revolving loan fund for energy-efficient building upgrades, thanks to a new grant fund funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Tennessee was one of the first six states to receive a grant award from the Energy Efficiency Revolving Loan Fund Capitalization Grant Program funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“One of the biggest hurdles many states face in bringing clean energy to homeowners and small businesses is access to capital funds,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “The Revolving Loan Fund Program expands access to low-cost financing for energy efficiency improvements, allowing states to build an evergreen source of funds to offer their residents and businesses for clean energy projects.”

Tennessee received the second-largest award – more than $10 million – announced. Award amounts totaled $45 million. The new state-administered program will allow local governments in Tennessee to make energy efficient building upgrades and retrofits.

Catch up on the week

59% fall short on third grade reading test in Tennessee; here's what's next

Why Hunter Biden's conviction is being used by Rep. Tim Burchett to question 2020 election four years later

In speech to Southern Baptists, Pence warns of GOP shift but stops short of direct Trump criticism

Tennessee, other states with abortion bans see drop in doctor residency applicants

Blackburn, Klobuchar bill would create a national human trafficking database

Got a question for us?

Got a question about state politics you would like us to tackle? Let us know. Email us at mabrown@tennessean.com, vjones@tennessean.com or statehouse@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Blackburn, Hagerty decry IVF votes as stunts: the week in politics