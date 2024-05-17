The Week in Pictures: May 10-17, 2024

Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
The European Union has warned Microsoft that it could be fined up to 1% of its global annual turnover under the bloc's online governance regime, the Digital Services Act (DSA), after the company failed to respond to a legally binding request for information (RFI) that focused on its generative AI tools. Back in March, the EU had asked Microsoft and a number of other tech giants for information about systemic risks posed by generative AI tools.
YouTube said it would comply with an order blocking access to videos of Hong Kong’s protest anthem inside the region. The decision comes after an appeals court banned the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong,” which the largely China-controlled government predictably framed as a national security issue.
X, formerly Twitter, turned TweetDeck into X Pro and pushed it behind a paywall. Mark Zuckerberg announced today that the social network is testing pinned columns on the web. This move could also mean that the Threads API could provide third-party developers with more flexibility in presenting content from the social network in a different way.