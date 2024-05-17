The Week in Pictures: May 10-17, 2024

An injured child lies on the ground while getting treatment inside a hospital in Deir al Balah. Saher Alghorra/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

From the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China and the 33rd Arab League Summit, dpa international presents its Pictures of the Week.

Leaders pose for a family photo as they attend the 33rd Arab League Summit. -/Saudi Press Agency/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect the guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony during a two-day state visit to China. -/Kremlin/dpa

(L-R) Bjarni Benediktsson, Prime Minister of Iceland, Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland, Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, stand together for a group photo at the Nordic Council meeting in Sweden. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Rescue workers carry the shot and injured Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on a stretcher to hospital. Jan Kroslák/TASR/dpa

A forensic doctor works as police officers patrol the scene of a ram raid that took place late this morning at a toll booth in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France. Police officers were killed and others injured in an attack on a prisoner transport in the north of France. Alain Jocard/AFP/dpa

Fifteen years old Syrian refugee Sania, waits with her mother in a truck to leave Lebanon back to Syria. Lebanon will resume the “voluntary return” of Syrian refugees to their homeland. Marwan Naamani/dpa

Fighters from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army conduct a patrol on the contact lines with the Syrian regime in Aleppo. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa

Soldiers of the 22nd Brigade train for infantry operations, clearing trenches and emergency medicine. Madeleine Kelly/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Spanish soldiers arrive at the 71st Airbase in an Airbus A400M as part of the Swift Response airborne exercise. NATO describes the exercise as the largest airborne operation since the Second World War. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Medical students from the University of Halle operate on a teddy bear together with children from the "Weingaerten" daycare center in a real operating theatre in the former emergency room at the University Hospital Halle/Saale. This is the 20th time that cuddly toys have been operated on at the University Hospital. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

UK King Charles III unveils his portrait painting by artist Jonathan Yeo (3rd R) in the presence of Queen Camilla in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Environmental activists walk past the Tesla plant during a protest against Tesla. After sometimes violent clashes on May 10, 2024 at the Tesla factory site in Gruenheide near Berlin, new protests are currently underway against the US company. Patrick Pleul/dpa

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters burn Israeli flags during a rally against the creation of the state of Israel in Mea Shearim neighbourhood, as the country marks the 76th anniversary of its creation. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Nemo (C) from Switzerland reacts during the scoring at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024 in the Malmo Arena. Jens Büttner/dpa

US actress Anya Taylor-Joy (R) sticks her tongue out as she takes a photo during a photo call for the movie "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes. Christophe Simon/AFP/dpa

Real Madrid players parade onboard a bus to celebrate the club's La Liga title-winning. Miguel Candela/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

John Fury, father of the British boxer Tyson Fury, with blood on his face during a media day in Riyagh. The IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place on Saturday 18th May. Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe poses as he unveils his one-of-a-kind wax figure. A wax figure of the 2018 world champion is coming to Madame Tussauds in the German capital. Franck Fife/AFP/dpa

Juventus player's celebrate the victory by raising the Italian Cup after the Italy cup final match between Atalanta and Juventus at Olympic stadium. Mattia Vian/Ipa Sport/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Munich's Harry Kane plays with his child on the pitch after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Everton's Seamus Coleman (back) and Sheffield United's Andre Brooks battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Sheffield United at Goodison Park. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

A worker checks wheat loaded on trucks at al-Dora Silo Warehouse in Baghdad. Iraq expects that the rate of wheat will reach about 7 million tons, which is a historic number that has not reached in decades, and this will ensure self-sufficiency and the export of the surplus. Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa

Vintage vehicles are seen during Race The Waves 2024 on Bridlington's South beach in Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire/dpa