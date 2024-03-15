The Week in Pictures: March 8 - 15, 2024

From the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, to the International Women's Day celebrations across the world, to the start of Muslims' holy month of Ramadan and the 96th Academy Awards, dpa International presents its Pictures of the Week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces will push into Rafah with or without a temporary ceasefire agreement, and bristled at Biden’s suggestion that their response in Gaza has been "over the top."
Meta is facing a call from lawmakers in the European Union to scrap its controversial "consent or pay" tactic on Facebook and Instagram. Currently, the company demands a per-account fee of €9.99/month on web or €12.99/month on mobile for users in the region wanting to avoid its tracking.
Pilot season has officially begun for the world of humanoid robotics. Last year, Amazon began testing Agility’s Digit robots in select fulfillment centers, while this January, Figure announced a deal with BMW. Now Apptronik is getting in on the action, courtesy of a partnership with Mercedes-Benz.
Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.
Apple has added another AI startup to its acquisition list with Canada-based DarwinAI, which specializes in vision-based tech to observe components during manufacturing to improve efficiency, Bloomberg reported. While Apple or DarwinAI haven't announced this deal, several members of the startup's team joined Apple's machine learning teams in January, as per their LinkedIn profiles. DarwinAI had raised over $15 million in funding across various rounds from investors including BDC Capital’s Deep Tech Venture Fund, Honeywell Ventures, Obvious Ventures, and Inovia Capital.
India's Paytm has secured a vital license it needed to survive and maintain continuity of several core features of its eponymous payments app, a day before the firm's banking unit is scheduled to cease operations because of regulatory clampdown. The National Payments Corporation of India, the firm that built the eponymous UPI rail in the country, approved Paytm's application to participate in the payments ecosystem as a third-party application provider. The license won't restore several of the perks Paytm enjoyed before, but will allow the Noida-headquartered firm to operate similarly as Walmart's PhonePe and Alphabet's Google Pay.