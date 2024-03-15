The Week in Pictures: March 8 - 15, 2024

Palestinians surround the body of a UN staff who was killed in an Israeli air strike near a warehouse of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), at Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

From the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, to the International Women's Day celebrations across the world, to the start of Muslims' holy month of Ramadan and the 96th Academy Awards, dpa International presents its Pictures of the Week.

Palestinians inspect the massive damage caused by an Israeli air strike on Al-Masry Tower, downtown Rafah. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Palestinians perform Friday prayers around the ruins of Al-Farouq Mosque, which was destroyed by Israeli bombardments. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

A Palestinian woman holds a glucose solution for her relative, who was injured in an Israeli air strike near a warehouse of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), at Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Humanitarian aid being airdropped from a a Jordanian military aircraft over the Gaza Strip. -/petra/dpa

Palestinians inspect a house after an Israeli air strike, in the Swedish village (Al-Ezbah). The house belongs to the Abu Salima Najm family at least five were killed and dozens injured, near the Egyptian border on the seashore in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

General view of tents in which displaced Palestinians take refuge in, next to the Egyptian border with the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Palestinians fled from Beit Lahia, Jabalia, Gaza City, and the city of Khan Yunis to the city of Rafah, due to the Israeli army’s attack. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Zaniar Matapour, a Norwegian with an Iranian family background, is led into the courtroom 250 in Oslo courthouse, where he is on trial for Oslo gay bar shooting in 2022. Lise Åserud/ntb/dpa

(L-R) Swedish Chief of Defence General Micael Byden, Swedish Crown Princess Victoria, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Permanent Representative Axel Wernhoff pose with military and staff personnel after a ceremony to mark the accession of Sweden to NATO at NATO headquarters. -/NATO/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) welcomes Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in front of the Chancellery in Berlin. The so-called Weimar Triangle top level meeting is taking place against the backdrop of massive Franco-German differences over Ukraine policy. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Indian police officers detain a Tibetan activist during a protest held by the the Tibetan Youth Congress to mark the anniversary of the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Kabir Jhangiani/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A picture released by the North Korean State News Agency (KCNA) on 14 March 2024 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) greeting soldiers during a competitive training between the Korean People's Army Tank Corps Grand Combined Forces held on 13 March 2024. -/KCNA/KNS/dpa

A woman takes part in a protest on International Women's Day. Fabio Teixeira/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Women take part in a protest on International Women's Day. Roberto Almeida Aveledo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A demonstrator holds a placard during a march from the Cihangir in Taksim, at the Feminist Night March to mark International Women's Day. Tolga Uluturk/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A man waits for a train at the main station. The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) has called for another 24-hour strike in the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Bahn for passenger and freight transport. Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

A man with a suitcase walks past a display board for departures at Munich Airport. The cabin crew union Ufo has called on around 19,000 airline employees to go on strike. All Lufthansa departures from Munich will be on strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks to employees at the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg while holding a child in his arms. Following an attack on the electric car manufacturer Tesla's power supply, the factory is back online after a power outage lasting several days. It could take some time to ramp up production. Carsten Koall/dpa

Support teams work to secure the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft on board the recovery ship MEGAN after the splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. After around six months on board the ISS space station four astronauts from USA Danmark, Japane and Russia are back on Earth. Joel Kowsky/NASA via Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Porsche employees check the paintwork of the vehicles in the light tunnel at the Leipzig plant. Sports and off-road vehicle manufacturer Porsche publishes its business figures for the past year at the Porsche plant in Leipzig. Jan Woitas/dpa

Pope Francis arrivres to attend his weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican City. Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Muslims perform the first Tarawih prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Hagia Sophia Mosque. Tolga Ildun/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A woman rests at the at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, during the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims from all over the world refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. Donal Husni/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

German tennis player Alexander Zverev celebrates his victory against Australia's Alex de Minaur after their men's Singles Round of 16 tennis match at the of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Charles Baus/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen of the Oracle Red Bull team celebrates with the trophy on the podium after the Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Mohammed Almsaad/Saudi Press Agency/dpa

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (L) is fouled by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson resulting in a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/dpa

Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich (C) celebrates with Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy (R) after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Union Berlin at MHPArena. Tom Weller/dpa

Wolfsburg's Moritz Jenz (L) and Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg at BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

AS Roma's Sardar Azmoun attempts a shot on goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, second leg soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and AS Roma at The AMEX. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

American musician and songwriter Sean Lennon arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Doug Peters/PA Wire/dpa

US actor John Cena on stage as he presents the award for Best Costume Design during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. -/AMPAS/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, accepts the award of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for "Oppenheimer", during the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre. Ampas/Zuma Press/dpa

Visitors walk by a Bloodhound on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Jacob King/Press Association/dpa