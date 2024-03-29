The Week in Pictures: March 22-29

Palestinians line up to receive free meals during the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Mahmoud Issa/dpa

From the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, to the terrorist attack in Russia, to Easter celebrations in Europe, dpa international presents its Pictures of the Week.

Parachutes carrying humanitarian aid dropped from aircraft, land on Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, where civilians are said to be on the verge of famine. Mahmoud Issa/dpa

Relatives of Palestinians who were killed in Israeli attacks, mourn as they receive the dead bodies from the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital for burial in Deir al Balah. Ali Hamad/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

People demonstrate against the Israeli government and demand the return of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. Cindy Riechau/dpa

A man looks at a damaged car after an Israeli army operation in the Jenin camp in the West Bank. Three people have been killed, the Israeli army reported. Ayman Nobani/dpa

Lebanese mourners carry flags-draped coffins of four people, who were killed in an overnight Israeli in the southern Lebanese village of Naqoura, during their funeral procession. STR/dpa

Emergency services are at the scene following an attack at a popular concert hall complex on Friday where assailants stormed the venue with guns and incendiary devices, killing at least 100 people and injuring hundreds. Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A couple mourns at a make-shift memorial in St. Petersburg's center, in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Joint Search and Rescue officers evacuate landslide victims in Cigintung Village. On the fourth day of searching for landslide victims, the joint Search and Rescue team succeeded in evacuating seven bodies out of a total of ten victims who died who were buried by landslide and landslide material. On March 24, high-intensity rain caused landslides that damaged 30 houses and displaced 352 people. Dimas Rachmatsyah/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A member of the United Nations humanitarian delegation helps the United Nations Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator David Carden (R) putting a helmet during their visit to oversee the advancement of unexploded ordnance removal in Idlib. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa

A man casts his ballot at a polling station in the village of Kuty during the 2024 Slovakia presidential election. álek Václav/CTK/dpa

A person casts his vote at a polling station in Dakar, during the 1st round of Senegal's presidential election. Nicolas Remene/Le Pictorium via ZUMA Press/dpa

(L-R) German Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, CEO of Northvolt Peter Carlsson, 1st Chairman of the Heid - Ruesdoerp bowling club Christoph Vogler, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Swedish Ambassador to Germany Veronika Wand-Danielsson and Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther bowling on the construction site of the Northvolt factory, which will produce battery cells for electric cars from 2026. Marcus Brandt/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas prior to their meeting at his official residence In Ramallah. Christoph Soeder/dpa

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant (L) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US Department of State. Ariel Hermoni/GPO/dpa

A general view of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it. Karl Merton Ferron/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, shows the Princess of Wales recording her message, during which she announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy. Bbc Studios/PA Wire/dpa

Philipp Lahm (L), Tournament Director of the European Football Championship, holds the trophy for the European Football Championship, which is being held in Germany this year, together with former national soccer player Celia Sasic. The trophy is displayed in the courtyard of honor in front of the new castle. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

US tennis player Coco Gauff in action against France's Oceane Dodin during their women's singles round of 32 match of the 2024 Miami Open tennis tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium. Debby Wong/Zuma Press/dpa

Swiss ski racer Marco Odermatt celebrates with the trophy at the award ceremony of the Men's Overall downhill World Cup. Johann Groder/APA/dpa

Second-placed Monacan Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc of Ferrari (L) and Race winner Spanish Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz of Ferrari celebrate on the podium after the Australian Grand Prix 2024 at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. Joel Carrett/AAP/dpa

England's Jarrod Bowen (L) and Belgium's Jan Vertonghen battle for the ball during the international soccer friendly soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny celebrates saving the penalty of Wales' Dan James in the penalty shoot-out following the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying play-off final soccer match between Wales and Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium. David Davies/PA Wire/dpa

Brazil's Wendell reacts during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Brazil at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Federico Titone/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A couple kisses as passengers wait for trains at London's St Pancras Station as the getaway continues for the Easter weekend. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/dpa

A man sits behind a window overlooking the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, during the 3rd Friday of the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Fasting Muslims take part in Mass Iftar at Ribakibazar in Sylhet, during holy month of Ramadan. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Israeli right wing settlers celebrate Purim to commemorate the deliverance of the Jewish people from an extermination in the ancient Persian, as described in the Book of Esther. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Flames rise from a fire made by villagers for the Holika dahan ritual, which symbolizes the burning of evil, a day before the Holi festival. Saurabh Sirohiya/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Penitents of the "Jesus Yacente" brotherhood participate in a religious procession during Holy Week in Zamora. Manuel Balles/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Christian worshippers march with a cross during the Good Friday procession. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

A Cormorant spreads its wings on the Dodder River at Clonskeagh in Dublin. Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire/dpa