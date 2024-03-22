The Week in Pictures: March 15-22, 2024

From the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, to the Last Generation protest in Berlin, and the protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany, dpa international presents its Pictures of the Week.
The United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
On Monday, the Biden administration announced that six new countries had joined an international coalition to fight the proliferation of commercial spyware, sold by companies such as NSO Group or Intellexa. Now, some investors have announced that they too are committed to fighting spyware. In the last couple of years, the U.S. government has led an effort to limit or at least restrain the use of spyware across the world by putting surveillance tech makers like NSO Group, Candiru, and Intellexa on blocklists, as well as imposing export controls on those companies and visa restrictions on people involved in the industry.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the merger Three and Vodafone announced last year could lead to "substantial lessening of competition" and might conduct an in-depth investigation into the deal.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Apple filed on Thursday cites the iPhone maker’s battle against Beeper, the app that aimed to bring iMessage to Android users. Beeper gave up on its mission after Apple blocked the app’s efforts late last year. The DOJ referenced the dispute in its lawsuit as an example of Apple controlling "the behavior and innovation of third parties in order to insulate itself from competition."
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.