The Week in Pictures: March 15-22, 2024

President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks during the Nuclear energy summit in Brussels. Dario Pignatelli/European Council /dpa

From the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, to the Last Generation protest in Berlin, and the protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany, dpa international presents its Pictures of the Week.

World leaders pose for a group photo in front of the Atomium, during the Nuclear energy summit in Brussels. Dario Pignatelli/European Council /dpa

Palestinians stand next to the bodies of Palestinians killed amid a military operation by Israeli forces in the Nur Shams camp in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank, at Tulkarm Governmental Hospital. 4 Palestinians were killed, two of them by drone bombing and two by live bullets. Ayman Nobani/dpa

Palestinians mourn as they receive the bodies of EL-Tabatibi family, who died in Israeli attacks, from the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah. Ali Hamad/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Palestinians inspect a destroyed apartment after an Israeli airstrike. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

A C-130 of the bi-national squadron "Rhein" drops relief supplies over the Gaza Strip. Sherifa Kästner/Bundeswehr/dpa

The Open Arms maritime vessel that set sail from Larnaca in Cyprus carrying humanitarian aid approaches the coast of Gaza City. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A group of women perform a head-shaving action. The event is organised to amplify the call for a ceasefire in Gaza, the lifting of the blockade, and a halt to arms sales to Israel. Participants express their frustration with the UK government's complicity in the ongoing conflict and the resulting humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Joao Daniel Pereira/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

An Israeli Right-wing activist takes part in a protest as he and others block the entrance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) office. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

A picture released by the North Korean State News Agency (KCNA) on 16 March 2024 shows North Korean paratroopers taking part in military drills of air-borne units of the Korean People's Army, attended by leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter. -/yonhap/dpa

Police officers pull a climate activist off the street during a demonstration by Last Generation with doctors, scientists, craftsmen, students and pensioners take place across Germany. Annette Riedl/dpa

Syrians take part in a demonstration against the Syrian regime on the 13th anniversary of the Syrian Revolution. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa

Police officers stand at the camp of the "Stop Tesla" initiative, erected in a pine forest near the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. The permit for the camp expired on Friday at midnight and is expected to be evacuated next weekend. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R), Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron inspect a military honour guard at the Chancellery. The so-called Weimar Triangle top level meeting is taking place against the backdrop of massive Franco-German differences over Ukraine policy. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin, he has announced he is to step down as Taoiseach and as leader of his party, Fine Gael with party colleagues (from left) Hildegarde Naughton, Heather Humphreys and Simon Harris. Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire/dpa

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks with Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove during a plenary session at the Italian Chamber of Deputies. Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

A figure depicting Russian President Putin in a bathtub stands during a demonstration entitled "Stop Putin, war, lies and repression" organized by the alliance "Democracy - Yes" to protest against President Putin's policies one month after the death of Kremlin critic Navalny. Carsten Koall/dpa

Volcanic eruption near the mountain Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula southwest of Reykjavik. Finn Huwald/dpa

Italian biathlete Lisa Vittozzi holds the crystal globe following the women's World Cup biathlon 10 km pursuit event in Canmore. Jeff Mcintosh/Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their Men's final tennis match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Charles Baus/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Augsburg's Ermedin Demirovic (R) and Wolfsburg's Kevin Paredes battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Augsburg Volkswagen Arena. Swen Pförtner/dpa

Heidenheim's Jan-Niklas Beste looks dejected after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach at Voith-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Nice's Terem Moffi celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between RC Lens and OGC Nice at Bollaert-Delelis Stadium. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Genoa's Morten Frendrup and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Juventus and Genoa at the Allianz Stadium. Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Germany's Julian Koester (L) and Austria's Lukas Herburger fight for the ball during the Olympic qualification Handball match between Austria and Germany. David Inderlied/dpa

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Emirates FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa

Revellers take part in the Zambo Carnival, to mark the last period of excess on the eve of the Christian Greek Orthodox lent, despite an acute economic meltdown, political impasse and fear of an open scale Israeli war on Lebanon. Marwan Naamani/dpa

Hindu devotees throw Gulal colors on each other during the celebrations of the Holi Festival in Margura. Saurabh Sirohiya/Zuma Press/dpa

A person with costumes takes part in the parade for St. Patrick's Day, a traditional Irish holiday, through the streets of Madrid. Matias Chiofalo/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Muslim worshippers perform the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. -/Department Of Islamic Awqaf In J/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A man prepares food for people to break their fast, outside a mosque during holy month of Ramadan. Masjid-e-Bilal (RDA) in Srinagar offers Iftar to more than 500 individuals daily during the sacred month of Ramadan. Firdous Nazir/eyepix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

France's Johanne Defay surfs during the final of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal at Peniche. Wsl/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The dwarf otters Susi and Strolch romp around the new island world, Otter Island, at Tierpark Berlin. Dwarf otters, as well as deer boars and crested macaques, frolic in the water, on land or at lofty heights on an area of around 3,000 square meters and are intended to provide an insight into the habitat of the Indonesian island world. Joerg Carstensen/dpa