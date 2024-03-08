The Week in Pictures: March 1-8, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

From China’s National People’s Congress to Alexei Navalny's funeral in Moscow, and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, to NATO's troop exercise in Poland, to strikes in Germany, dpa international presents its Pictures of the Week.

People gathered to honour the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died two weeks ago in an Arctic prison. The funeral service was held at the "Assuage My Sorrows" symbol of the Mother of God in the city's south-eastern Marino area, and the burial was in Borisov Cemetery. Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Yazan Al-Kafarneh, from the northern part of Gaza City, suffers from cerebral palsy due to an insufficient supply of oxygen at the time of his birth. He is currently receiving treatment at a private children's hospital in the city of Rafah, which specializes in providing care to children who suffer from malnutrition and a shortage of medication. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

International air planes, pictured from Sderot, airdrop aid for Palestinians in the Northern Gaza Strip amid the Israeli war. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

(L-R) Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo pose for a family photo during the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. Joel Carrett/AAP/dpa

A picture released by the North Korean State News Agency (KCNA) on 03 March 2024 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a drill during a visit to a major operational training base in the western area of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an undisclosed location in North Korea. -/KCNA/KNS/dpa

Boris Pistorius, German Minister of Defense, sits in the air force's Airbus A400M on the flight to Stockholm. The Minister learns about the Swedish military service model as a possible role model for Germany. Later in the trip, he will meet his counterparts and soldiers at the NORDIC RESPONSE 2024 exercise. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Soldiers from France and Poland take part in a joint military exercise with soldiers from several NATO countries on the Vistula. Around 20,000 soldiers from nine NATO countries are taking part in the exercise called Dragon 24 on Poland's longest river. The crossing of the Vistula is a test of cooperation between the armed forces on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Police officers stand in front of a site in Berlin. The operation is possibly connected with the manhunt for the two suspected robbers Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who are still on the run. Paul Zinken/dpa

Palestinians mourn their relatives and loved ones who were killed in an Israeli bombing on the city of Rafah, on the home of the Abu Anza family. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Palestinians bury the bodies of 48 Palestinians, handed over by the Israeli army through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, in a mass grave in the city of Rafah. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, most of the bodies are Palestinians who were martyred during the siege of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune (C), Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (4th R), and the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (3rd L) prepare for a group photo with other participants during the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Algiers. -/Iranian Presidency/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev (C) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi at the Putin's residence, Bocharov Ruchei in Sochi. -/Kremlin/dpa

Strikers march from the Lufthansa Aviation Center to Terminal 1 with banners and Verdi flags during a protest. With renewed warning strikes by several professional groups, the Verdi union is paralyzing important parts of German air traffic on Thursday and Friday. Lando Hass/dpa

Strikers attach Verdi flags to a streetcar. Verdi has called on employees of municipal transport companies in North Rhine-Westphalia to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Three Femen activists denounce cases of sexual violence in Spanish cinema, at the Spanish Film Academy. An artist, a cultural manager and an actress, join the other three women (a film student, an employee of one of his productions and a worker in the cultural sector) accusing filmmaker Carlos Vermut of sexual assaults. The Femen Spain movement denounces all types of sexual violence in the Spanish film industry. Mateo Lanzuela/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Farmers burn a coffin symbolizing the death of Polish agriculture on a bonfire outside the prime minister's office during the demonstration. Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

People confront the Navarra Foral Police during Farmers' protest at the back of the Parliament of Navarra, after trying to enter the Parliament while the General Budgets of Navarra for 2024 were being debated. Eduardo Sanz/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Borussia Dortmund fans set off pyrotechnics in the stadium's visitors' block during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund at Stadium An der Alten Foersterei. The match is interrupted due to the yellow smoke. Andreas Gora/dpa

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho (L) and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Bochum goalkeeper Andreas Luthe saves against Leipzig's Xavi Simons (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and RB Leipzig at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Bernd Thissen/dpa

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic (R) and Slavia Prague's Tomas Holes battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Ac Milan and SK Slavia Prague at San Siro Stadium. -/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen of the Oracle Red Bull team celebrates winning the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. Remko De Waal/ANP/dpa

Great Britain's Cindy Sember competes in the Women's 60m Hurdles semi final heat 1 during day three of the World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa

A journalist climbs onto a high seat while the police investigate a damaged electricity pylon in a field. Production at the Tesla car factory in Gruenheide is at a standstill due to the resulting power outage. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

A Palestinian boy carries a stuffed toy while walking on the rubble of a house belonging to the Al-Faqawi family following an Israeli airstrike. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Children play at the beach during the Paraw Regatta festival. The Paraw Regatta Festival is the oldest traditional craft event in Asia, and has a sailboat race as its main event, making it the largest sailing event in the Philippines. Earvin Perias/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Workers are sorting dry red chillies for sale in the market at Sariakandi Upazila in Bogra, an area known for its widespread production of chillies along the Jamuna River. Syed Mahabubul Kader/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A swan swims in the morning sunlight on a pond at the Veckenstedt pond farm in the northern Harz region. The forecast for today is for a mostly sunny day with scattered clouds. Matthias Bein/dpa

A commando soldier jumps into a swimming pool with a dog during a demonstration during a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to the Special Forces Command (KSK). Marijan Murat/dpa